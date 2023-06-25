“I’m pregnant”, stopped with the mother: throw drugs in the hospital

Mother and daughter stopped by car against traffic, they justify themselves by saying that they have to rush to the hospital for the girl’s pregnancy. Result: mother arrested and daughter reported for possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing. The Carabinieri of the Rome Monte Mario station arrested a 48-year-old and reported a 17-year-old, both Roman citizens, mother and daughter respectively. The military, engaged in a territorial control service, passing through via Trionfale noticed the car of the two women proceeding the wrong way. They stopped the car, mother and daughter explained that they urgently needed to reach the hospital due to the advanced state of pregnancy of the minor. For this reason, the military provided assistance and acted as a “relay” to the emergency room.

The 17-year-old was immediately examined and assisted by doctors while her mother underwent document checks but was found to have no driving licence, which had already been withdrawn in the past, as she had been reported to the competent Prefecture of Rome as a drug user.

The military, also suspicious of the impatient attitude of the woman, searched the vehicle and found a cylinder of hashish weighing 51 g. In the meantime, the doctors who had taken care of the 17-year-old told the Carabinieri that the minor, after entering the emergency room, had immediately gone to the bathroom to get rid of two cylinders of 51 g of the same substance, throwing them in the garbage. and the cash sum of around 2,500 euros, deemed to be the proceeds of drug dealing. For this reason, the 48-year-old was arrested and, following the validation during the very direct rite, she was subjected to house arrest with an electronic bracelet, while her 17-year-old daughter was reported on the loose for the same crime and made available to the Court of minors.