Polling stations open in Molise for the regional elections

breaking latest news – Polling stations open in Molise where we vote today and tomorrow, Monday 26 June, for the regional elections. There are 327,000 beneficiaries.

Voters at the polls for the renewal of the Council and to decide who will take the place of Donato Toma, exponent of Forza Italia, to the presidency of the Region. Voting ends today at 11pm and tomorrow between 7am and 3pm.

The compact center-left supports Roberto Gravina (M5s), the center-right Francesco Roberti (FI) with whom Renzi also sided.

Turnout at 7pm

At 7 pm, the turnout for the regional elections in Molise was 23.77%, down compared to 2018 (52.16%), when however votes were cast in a single day.

.

Turnout at 12

At 12, the turnout for the regional elections in Molise was 9.72%, against 15.37% in 2018, when however votes were cast in a single day.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

