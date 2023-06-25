Wagner’s rebellion reveals “several cracks”. Talks between Putin and Lukashenko

breaking latest news – The failed coup by the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Evgeny Prigozhin, reveals “real cracks” at the highest level of the Russian state. The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken says so. Prigozhin “directly challenged Putin’s authority”, and this “raises real questions and reveals real cracks” at the top of the Kremlin, the US secretary of state said in an interview with CBS.

The United States has held intense consultations with European allies on the crisis in Russia over the past 24 hours, but has so far refrained from commenting directly on events. Blinken himself yesterday discussed the situation in Russia with his counterparts from the G7 countries, as well as with Poland and Turkey. In a round of Sunday telecasts on several networks, Blinken said it is still “too early” to speculate on the impact of the crisis on Russia or on the war in Ukraine.

But “to the extent that Russia’s attention is diverted this creates, I believe, an added benefit” for Ukraine in the midst of an offensive against Russian forces, he said. “It’s too soon to know how this will play out. It’s an evolving picture,” she said, “but the fact that you have someone inside who questions Putin’s authority and directly wonders why he launched this aggression against Ukraine, in itself it is something very powerful.” “They had to defend Moscow from the mercenaries that they themselves created”, Blinken said again, insisting on the “strategic failure” of the Russian president in Ukraine.

Talks between Putin and Lukashenko

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s first president Nursultan Nazarbayev. This was reported by the Belarusian agency BelTA. The conversation with Putin took place this morning, while in the afternoon Lukashenko had an interview with Nazarbayev, with whom he discussed the international situation, the situation in the region and Belarusian-Kazakh relations.

Putin: “Confident in carrying out the military operation in Ukraine”

I am “confident” in the implementation of all plans and “tasks” related to the “special military operation” in Ukraine, “I start and end the day with this”. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a speech on Russian state television.

© Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Interviewed by journalist Pavel Zarubin on the “Russia 1” TV channel, Putin said he began and ended the day working on the special operation. “Well, of course, I pay close attention. The day begins and ends with this,” said the head of the Kremlin. According to the Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian president added that constantly discusses issues related to the production of weapons with the heads of enterprises and companies of the military-industrial complex, as well as with those who use weapons.

“We are talking about their effectiveness, we are talking about where and what else needs to be worked on, where and what is missing. We are talking about how, in what way, with what steps, at what pace we need to step up efforts,” Putin added.

According to the head of the Kremlin, the increase in the pace and volume of production in the defense sector should not be at the expense of social obligations towards citizens – in medicine, construction, education. “Everything should be in harmony, so to speak, with each other, including our efforts in the field of increasing defense capability should not harm the main thing. And the main thing is the foundation. And the the foundation is the economy,” he concluded.

