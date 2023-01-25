A cargo ship with 22 people on board capsized off the prefecture of Nagasaki, the Japanese city southwest of the archipelago. This was reported by the Coast Guard, specifying that the vessel, flying the Hong Kong flag, with a crew of 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals, signaled an emergency late Tuesday evening, when it was 110 kilometers to the west of the Danjo Islands.

Four people were recovered at sea, the search for the other 18 is underway, reports the Japan Times.

The ship – which has a tonnage of 6,550 tons, had been sighted by another vessel passing through the area, promptly alerting the rescue authorities, which thus allowed part of the crew to be saved.