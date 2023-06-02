Otto Sonnenholzner and his solution to insecurity

Presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner was part of the segment “Presidential Profiles… Your project for Ecuador” from Ecotec Universitywhere he spoke about different problems that Ecuador is going through, with insecurity being the main topic they talked about.

The businessman expressed the importance of taking immediate action to restore the security of the country “Regain control of prisons through technological means that limit the discretion of prison officers who today are also easy prey to crime.”

Taking a step forward when the country needs it most, is having the courage and ability to solve the problems of Ecuadorians, is being willing to face the challenges that arise. Those who get into this because they dream of being President or out of ego, are… pic.twitter.com/KA0SqAFZjU — Otto Sonnenholzner (@ottosonnenh) June 2, 2023

In the same way, he spoke of the importance of a system that allows the inmates to be separated by level of danger, thus changing the system of grouping by gangs, which facilitates the actions of antisocials from prisons.

On the other hand, I connect insecurity with the social problems of the country, the lack of opportunities within the country for Ecuadorians “Remittances have doubled in two years, more people are leaving Ecuador than we can count.”

Sonnenholzner ended his participation highlighting at his own discretion his determination to act in difficult times “Taking a step forward when the country needs it most, is having the courage and ability to solve the problems of Ecuadorians, is being willing to face the challenges that arise. Those who get into this because they dream of being President or out of ego, are lost.”