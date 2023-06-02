Home » Otto Sonnenholzner and his solution to insecurity
News

Otto Sonnenholzner and his solution to insecurity

by admin
Otto Sonnenholzner and his solution to insecurity
Otto Sonnenholzner in the segment “Presidential Profiles… His project for Ecuador” of the Ecotec University, photo released by the university on June 1, 2023

Presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner was part of the segment “Presidential Profiles… Your project for Ecuador” from Ecotec Universitywhere he spoke about different problems that Ecuador is going through, with insecurity being the main topic they talked about.

The businessman expressed the importance of taking immediate action to restore the security of the country “Regain control of prisons through technological means that limit the discretion of prison officers who today are also easy prey to crime.”

In the same way, he spoke of the importance of a system that allows the inmates to be separated by level of danger, thus changing the system of grouping by gangs, which facilitates the actions of antisocials from prisons.

On the other hand, I connect insecurity with the social problems of the country, the lack of opportunities within the country for Ecuadorians “Remittances have doubled in two years, more people are leaving Ecuador than we can count.”

Sonnenholzner ended his participation highlighting at his own discretion his determination to act in difficult times “Taking a step forward when the country needs it most, is having the courage and ability to solve the problems of Ecuadorians, is being willing to face the challenges that arise. Those who get into this because they dream of being President or out of ego, are lost.”

See also  Xinhua News Agency: What has been found in Inner Mongolia’s 20-year coal corruption investigation? _大公网

You may also like

Narzissenfest brings around 1.5 million euros added value...

Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia –...

Sarabia had to resign

Putgarten: Cause of explosion still unclear | >...

“Dongfeng” is ready for the Dongfeng landing site,...

Lukashenka pardoned Protasevich, for whom he hijacked a...

Petro removes Sarabia and Benedetti from his cabinet

Mobile communications expansion along the rail network further...

Stoltenberg urges NATO to increase its production of...

‘Grapa’ was captured with bazuco and marijuana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy