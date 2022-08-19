Original title: Chinese Super League – Massacre!Junior scored a hat-trick as Hebei 1-7 Yatai

On August 19th, Beijing time, the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League focused on a contest between Hebei team and Changchun Yatai. In the first half, Wang Jinxian and Junior made great achievements. Ao has made meritorious deeds successively, and Junior has scored two more consecutive cities. Before the end of the game, Ding Haifeng scored a free kick, and Changchun Yatai finally defeated the Hebei team 7-1.

After the first 13 rounds of this season, the Hebei team ranked 17th in the standings with 1 win, 12 losses and 3 points. In the last round of the league, the team lost 0 to 7 to Shandong Taishan, while Changchun Yatai played one game less. In this case, they ranked 13th in the standings with 2 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses with 13 points. In the last round of the league, the team drew 2-2 with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

In the 9th minute of the game, Yan Zhiyu made a cross from the right, Sergio jumped high in front of the small penalty area and scored a header, Changchun Yatai led 1-0, and then after being confirmed by var, it was determined that the passer was offside in the first goal. invalid. In the 15th minute of the game, Zhang Wei fell to the ground due to injury and was then carried off the court on a stretcher. Zhao Ziye came on as a substitute. In the 20th minute of the game, Zhang Yufeng took a left corner kick to create chaos in the penalty area, and then Wang Jinxian shot into the net at 2:00, and Changchun Yatai led 1-0.

Related reading-Football Association launches investigation into clubs reported for gambling

In the 30th minute of the game, Junior turned his back on the ball in the penalty area, and Junior shot slightly higher on the ball. In the 33rd minute of the game, Junior took a free kick from the front of the penalty area and hit the goal directly on the wall. In the 34th minute of the game, Pang Jiajun collided with Oakley, who was fighting for the top, and fell to the ground. Then the team doctor entered the field to treat him. In the 39th minute of the game, Junior took a long pass from Sergio and the header in the penalty area failed to hit the goal, and then fell to the ground and shot wide. In the 43rd minute of the game, Tan Long made a cross from the bottom right, and Yao Daogang nodded the ball in front of the penalty area to clear the baseline. In the 44th minute of the game, Junior received Eric’s straight pass and crossed the goal from the left side of the penalty area, and then Tan Long fell to the ground and shoveled wide. In the second minute of injury time in the first half, Sergio took a right corner kick and Junior scored with a header. At the end of the first half, Changchun Yatai led Hebei 2-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute of the game, Junior knocked back in the penalty area, and Sergio followed up with a long shot. In the 54th minute of the game, Oakley hit the goal wide after taking a left corner kick from the penalty area. In the 54th minute of the game, Eric hit the ball from the left side of the penalty area and hit the post. In the 57th minute of the game, Junior single-handedly broke into the penalty area without hitting the goal, but sent a cross, but Cui Lin, who was inside, made a first clearance. In the 60th minute of the game, Wang Jinxian received the ball from the right to form a single-handed shot, and then faced the attacking goal in the penalty area and shot into the net. Changchun Yatai led 4-0. See also Napoli, resounding defeat in a friendly match: Benevento wins 5-1 - Sport - Football Related reading-Shenhua official: Zhu Chenjie will undergo surgery for acromioclavicular dislocation and is expected to miss 3 months In the 67th minute of the game, Zhang Yufeng took a left corner kick, Pang Jiajun did not hit the ball far, Junior scored with a header, and Changchun Yatai led 5-0. In the 77th minute of the game, Eric dribbled the ball on the left and was fouled by Yao Daogang, who was shown a yellow card. In the 79th minute of the game, Junior received the ball with his back near the penalty spot and leaned on the defender, then turned around and kicked the goal and hit the net. Changchun Yatai led 6-0. In the 81st minute of the game, Junior took Eric straight into the penalty area and dunked Pan Ximing on the left side of the penalty area to score a low shot. Changchun Yatai led 7-0. In the 84th minute of the game, Eric’s low shot in the penalty area was saved by Pang Jiajun. In the 90th minute of the game, Ding Haifeng took a free kick and hit the wall and bounced into the goal. In the end, the Hebei team lost to Changchun Yatai 1-7. (Bao Wenlong) Hebei team: 34-Pang Jiajun; 24-Zhang Yu (46’39-Luo Shipeng), 4-Pan Ximing, 6-Zhang Junzhe, 32-Ding Haifeng; 8-Yao Daogang, 17-Song Xintao, 19-Wei Yuren (46’22-Ren Wei) ), 20-Gao Huaze (46’11-Mo Xuchen), 21-Cui Lin; 38-Zhang Wei (19’45-Zhao Ziye) (60’25-Liao Wei). Changchun Yatai: 23-Wu Yake; 24-Yan Zhiyu (73’26-Dong Honglin), 21-Cui Qi, 4-Oaklei, 31-Rao Weihui (73’25-Wang Huapeng); 20-Zhang Yufeng, 10-Sell Gio (73’34-He Yiran), 8-Wang Jinxian (66’15-Diliyimiti), 11-Eric; 29-Tan Long, 9-Junior (82’16-Zheng Zhiyun) ). See also Giuliano Ferrara hospitalized for heart attack - breaking latest news (Bao Wenlong)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: