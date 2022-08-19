Home Health Survival action “Hell is Others”
Survival action "Hell is Others"

Survival action "Hell is Others"

The Roguelike survival action independent game “Hell is Others” jointly developed by Strelka Games and Yonder has been announced that a closed test will be held between September 2 and 4. Previously, on the Steam page of this work, press “Request Access” in the “Join the Test” section. For players who have signed up for the “rights”, the developer will provide a limited number of places according to the login order, and the official open broadcast and video recording of players participating in the beta test.

The protagonist of the story is Adam Smithson, a man with claustrophobia who lives in the hellish apartment “Century City” (Century City). Plays songs that keep repeating and takes care of his beloved plants.

It’s only one day when Adam breaks the rules, he wakes up on the sofa and finds a Magnolia planted in an old vase on the dining table, and he starts to wonder who put it there? Why that kind of plant? Most importantly, why him?

“Hell is Others” is mainly a shooting game from a top-down perspective. The character’s field of vision is limited. Combined with the witty black pixel wind screen, you can feel the tense and exciting game experience. The player will become Adam Smithson. In order to cultivate his beloved potted plant, he must use the enemy’s Blood to meet the demand, had no choice but to step into the dark streets to hunt.

The multiplayer game includes two modes: PVP and PVE. In the game, defeating the enemy can get blood. In the PVP mode, defeating the enemy player can also steal valuables owned by the opponent, including weapons and weapons bought from the store or found along the way. food.

In addition to decorating your apartment with home appliances by searching the map, you can also use equipment to strengthen your character. Bloodthirsty potted plants can be cultivated with fertilizers. Mature plants can produce powerful bullets. Additional effects include increased power, silence, and bouncing bullets. ability.

It should be noted that the city is full of unknown evil creatures in addition to humans, and in every alley, store entrance and sidewalk, those guys are waiting for the best time to sneak up to suck the precious blood from the players. .

On the other hand, the time to explore in Century City is limited, and players cannot rely on powerful operations to continue to dominate the map. They must find the elevator and return home within time, otherwise they will lose the items in their backpacks one after another.

