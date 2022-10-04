Original title: Chinese Super League Prospects: Three Towns Taishan re-enacts PK Zheng Zhi or welcomes the Guangzhou team’s “first show”

From October 4th to 5th, Beijing time, the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League is about to start. There are still many matches in this round of competition. Among them, the leaders Wuhan Sanzhen and Shandong Taishan both face the dark horse Zhejiang this season. Whether the team and Meizhou team and Guangzhou team’s relegation battle coach Zheng Zhizhi will appear is also a point of interest, and whether the strong dialogue between Haigang and Guoan Wu Lei will continue to break out?

Hebei Team VS Cangzhou Lions

This round of Hebei Derby may present a one-sided situation. The home team, Hebei, lost 1-2 to the direct relegation competitor Dalian in the 16th round of make-up, and currently ranks last with only 3 points. In view of the strength of the team Problem, relegation is basically hopeless. And their opponent Cangzhou Lions recently played a triumphant song, not only beat the three towns of Wuhan upset, but also beat the Wuhan Yangtze River with 4 goals. Currently ranked 14th, basically out of the relegation zone, the team has several new foreign players with outstanding strength. I’m afraid this game will be another big win.

Dalian VS Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

The match between the Dalian native and the Jinmen Tigers has also attracted a lot of attention this round. The latter leads the former by 4 points and ranks 11th and 12th respectively. Therefore, this game is very important for the team’s final points ranking. The Dalian native was defeated by Shenhua 1-2 in the last round. The team also made many mistakes in defense. The coach Xie Hui was also dissatisfied with the performance of the players. Therefore, this game is bound to go all out to score three points. The Jinmen Tigers have undergone a one-and-a-half month rest. The team must have an advantage in terms of physical fitness, but the state of the game may not be able to continue. After all, they just defeated the top team 1-0 half a month ago. Henan team.

Guangzhou City VS Shenzhen Team

After a two-game winning streak after a coaching change, Guangzhou City was defeated by the stronger Haigang in the make-up match 10 days ago. At present, they are still ranked second to last with 9 points, and the relegation situation is very unfavorable. The situation of the Shenzhen team is not much better. They have lost to Taishan and Yatai in the past two games in a row. They are currently ranked 13th with 19 points. If the situation of consecutive losses does not change, it cannot be ruled out that the Shenzhen team will be under relegation pressure. A sharp increase, and if Guangzhou City cannot win the Shenzhen Football Club at home, it is likely to be opened by Wuhan Yangtze River in 15th place.

Shanghai Shenhua VS Henan Songshan Longmen

Shenhua’s last match was a classic. Zhu Jianrong helped the team reverse with 2 goals in 3 minutes of stoppage time + lore the Dalian natives, and also ranked third in the standings.

Under the training, many Shenhua veterans have rejuvenated their second spring this season and can rank among the top three. These veterans have contributed greatly. Since the Henan team lost to Sanzhen and missed the championship, their performance has been unsatisfactory. In the last round, they were tied 0-0 by the Chengdu team, but the good news is that Adrian and Kalanga are about to return, and they are likely to play in this match. In the Shenhua team’s game, if the Henan team wins Shenhua away, it is possible to return to the top four. Zhejiang team VS Wuhan three towns The Zhejiang team drew 0-0 in the last round of the newly-promoted Meizhou Hakka, but the team has achieved 10 unbeaten results, and has also reached the top 8 in the standings. The strength of the aid is not bad, and it will be difficult for Sanzhen to return to the victory track in this round. The unbeaten record of the three towns was ended by Cangzhou in the last round, which made Taishan see the hope of defending the title again. The biggest reason for the loss of the three towns is the injury problem. The team's foreign aid can only rely on Davidson to support it, but the good news is Yes, Malkang, Liu Yiming and other injured people have appeared on the training ground one after another. This game is likely to usher in a comeback. If they can't take all three points, I am afraid that the gap between them and Taishan will continue to narrow.

Changchun Yatai VS Guangzhou Team

Yatai won the Shenzhen team 1-0 in the last round, and the international player Tan Long left the field due to injury. I don't know if it will affect the appearance of this game. In the standings, Yatai is also considered worry-free from relegation, ranking in the middle, so the Yatai team’s desire to play is likely to affect the result of this game. The Guangzhou team had a long break before. Their last game was on September 13, and they lost 0-1 to the same city rival Guangzhou City. The team currently has 11 points, 6 points behind the 15th-ranked Wuhan Yangtze River. The pressure of relegation is very high, but this game may usher in Zheng Zhi’s debut. In a previous interview, Zheng Zhi specifically mentioned that if there is a chance, he and Huang Bowen will play in the competition. I don’t know if Zheng Zhi will make his debut. Become the biggest driving force for the team to reverse relegation. Meizhou Hakka VS Shandong Taishan In this round, Shandong Taishan, like the three towns in Wuhan, will face off against one of the big dark horses this season. The Meizhou team ranks sixth with 30 points. Although they were beaten by Shenhua in the last round, they have always had an advantage on the scene. The foreign aid is neat and strong, and the Taishan team will definitely be a test in this game. Taishan defeated Shenzhen 4-0 in the last game. Cressang and Moises played well, but Taishan also had his own troubles. Liao Lisheng was seriously injured and Sun Zhunhao was still in isolation. , If the Taishan team can’t take away 3 points from the away game, I am afraid they will be opened up by the three towns. See also For Asia and Linda European race today a chance to go through Shanghai Seaport VS Beijing Guoan The match between Haigang and Guoan will be the focus of fans at any time. Haigang has been gaining momentum recently and has returned to the top 4 in the standings. The new aid Vargas is getting better and better, and Wu Lei also scored in the last round. For the second time, Lecco seemed to have happy troubles in the selection of personnel in the frontcourt, and Guoan’s weak defense line could not stop the Haigang team’s attack with a high probability. The Yulin Army drew 2-2 against the Dalian natives in the last round. The good news is that Adebenluo is back from injury, but his condition is very poor. He should still be on the bench in this game. He can only rely on Zhang Yuning for the attack. The defense line led by Guangtai limited Zhang Yuning, and I am afraid Guoan will not do anything in this game. Wuhan Yangtze River VS Chengdu Rongcheng Although Wuhan Changjiang ranks 4th from the bottom, it leads the Guangzhou team by 6 points in points. If they don’t make serious mistakes next, it will be difficult for the Guangzhou team to recover the 6-point difference. Wuhan Yangtze River VS Chengdu Rongcheng

Although Wuhan Changjiang ranks 4th from the bottom, it leads the Guangzhou team by 6 points in points. If they don't make serious mistakes next, it will be difficult for the Guangzhou team to recover the 6-point difference. However, the team has been in a very bad state recently and has already encountered After 6 rounds without a win and a 4-game losing streak, in the last round, they were defeated 4-1 by Cangzhou, which was also a relegation team. The Chengdu team is currently ranked 8th and has no worries about relegation. However, in the last round of the team's foreign aid center Felipe was injured and left the field, which may affect this game, and another new aid Saldanha still did not integrate into the ball. Therefore, it will be difficult to win the Wuhan Yangtze River away. (DD)

