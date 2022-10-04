Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch cooperation Taiwan big brother price is directly exposed!This 20,000 can be found

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 series of mobile phones and Pixel Watch on October 6, and is also preparing to launch more Nest series of smart devices, and may even announce the rumored Pixel Fold, a foldable phone with a foldable screen. The official Shopee Mall of Google, which is responsible for the operation, has announced the details of the upcoming Pixel 7 series mobile phones and Pixel Watch in advance, and even the relevant prices have been exposed.

Although Google’s official Shopee Mall has already taken the relevant pages off the shelves, it is obvious that the relevant page’s launch time was accidentally mistaken. Before the launch of the Pixel 6 series last year, the same situation actually happened, even before Google officially announced it. exposure on the Internet.

From the current exposure content, in addition to confirming that it will cooperate with Taiwan’s Big Brother for sales again, Pixe 7 will launch 8GB memory, with128GBor256GBFor storage capacity, the suggested prices are NT$18,990 and NT$21,990 respectively, while the Pixel 7 Pro provides 12GB of memory, also with 128GB or 256GB of storage capacity, and the suggested prices are NT$26,990 and NT$29,990, respectively.

In terms of hardware specifications, Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch, Full HD+ display screen that supports 90Hz frame refresh rate, and is equipped with Google Tensor G2 self-made processor and Titan M2 security chip. The camera will be equipped with a 10.8-megapixel video lens and a main camera It is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and the colors are available in black, white and green.

The Pixel 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, LTPO low-power display that supports 120Hz frame refresh rate, and is also equipped with Google Tensor G2 self-made processor and Titan M2 security chip. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, plus an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and the colors are available in black, white and gray.

As for the Pixel Watch, the suggested price is NT$12,990, and it is expected to launch a Wi-Fi version and a 4G LTE connection version respectively.

In terms of functions, the Pixel Watch will be equipped with an analog or digital time display surface. In addition, it will also support the display of weather, walking steps, date, heart rate and other data. It also supports electrocardiogram and emergency call functions. It also supports Fast Pair fast pairing technology. It also supports 5ATM water resistance, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The built-in processor is Samsung Exynos 9110, not a Google-made processor, and the battery life can correspond to about a day.

Due to the integration of the Fibit app functionality, the Pixel Watch will also offer a half-yearly free Fitbit Premium subscription service, but it may only be available in select supported markets.

In terms of straps, Pixel Watch will provide silicone straps with basic colors including black, white, gray and green, and will also launch woven straps including orange, black and green. White, orange and green leather strap.

In addition to the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google will also launch a new Nest-branded smart device at the same time, and may even announce the Pixel Fold, a foldable screen device, but there is no further news for now.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

