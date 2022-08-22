Home Sports Chinese Super League: Shandong Taishan wins Chengdu Rongcheng
Chinese Super League: Shandong Taishan wins Chengdu Rongcheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Moises (left) and teammate Cressan celebrated a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On the same day, in the 14th round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League held in Jinan, Shandong, Shandong Taishan team defeated Chengdu Rongcheng team 2-1.

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Cressan (bottom left) competed in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Chen Pu (right) and Chengdu Rongcheng team player Jin Mingyou competed in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team goalkeeper Wang Dalei (fifth from left) made a save in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Moises (center) celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, the referee Li Haixin (first from the left) awarded a penalty kick during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, the head coach of Shandong Taishan team, Hao Wei, commanded the players during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Moises took a penalty kick in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Moises (right) celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng

On August 21, Shandong Taishan team player Guo Tianyu (middle) celebrated the team’s victory. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng (Zhu Zheng)

