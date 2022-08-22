Professor Alfonso Bellini, geologist and consultant to the public prosecutors of half of Italy (the latest floods in Genoa, others in Tuscany and Sardinia, the landslides of Arenzano or the Via dell’Amore in the Cinque Terre just to mention some of the cases followed by Bellini) for all those episodes that are mistakenly attributed to nature while they are almost always the result of human errors, has collected over the decades not only a thorough knowledge of the dynamics of disasters but, above all, of all …