Chinese Super League Update: Meizhou Hakka Defeats Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Seaport Continues to Lead

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Guoan suffers defeat to Meizhou Harbor and bounces back against Wuhan

The 16th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League kicked off with 5 exciting matches on the 12th. The Meizhou Hakka team claimed victory against the Beijing Guoan team with a score of 3:1. In another match, the Shanghai Seaport team defeated the Wuhan Three Towns team with the same score, keeping their position at the top of the league standings.

Playing at home, Meizhou Hakka faced off against the seasoned Beijing Guoan team. In the 19th minute, Conrad of Meizhou Hakka broke the deadlock by scoring a goal from the far corner of the penalty area. The team extended their lead in the 31st minute when Ru Zinan provided a clever return pass for Conrad to score again. In the final moments of the first half, Rodrigo’s shot deflected off Guoan goalkeeper Han Jiaqi and ended up in their own net, increasing Meizhou Hakka’s lead to three goals. Beijing Guoan managed to pull one back in the second half with a stab shot from Wang Ziming in the penalty area, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

In the Shanghai Haigang team’s home game against the Wuhan Three Towns, a red card proved to be the turning point of the match. In the closing stages of the first half, Ren Hang of Wuhan Three Towns was shown a red card for a foul on Caron while defending. In stoppage time, Wuhan’s Wei Shihao, who was warming up on the sidelines, also received a red card for his dissent towards a penalty decision.

With a one-player advantage, Shanghai Haigang capitalized on their opponent’s depleted resources in the second half. In the 62nd minute, Li Shuai sent a cross from the front court, and Li Shenglong tapped the ball into the net, giving Shanghai Haigang a 1-0 lead. Just minutes later, Li Shuai crossed the ball again, and a clearance by a Wuhan defender resulted in an own goal. Wu Lei then sealed the victory for Shanghai Haigang with a solo effort in the penalty area. Aziz from Wuhan Three Towns scored a consolation header in the dying moments of the game, but it was not enough to deny Shanghai Haigang a 3-1 triumph.

In the remaining three games, Dalianers and Nantong Zhiyun settled for a 1-1 draw, Qingdao Manatee thrashed Shenzhen 5-0, and Zhejiang and Changchun Yatai played out a 2-2 draw.

