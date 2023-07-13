Nintendo Switch: A Competitor to Xbox and PS5, Courts Decide

Nintendo Switch Considered a Competitor to Xbox and PlayStation, US Judges Say

In a recent public hearing against Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard, Nintendo found itself unexpectedly involved. The main question for discussion was whether the Nintendo Switch should be considered a competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox Series S/X and Sony’s PS5. After much deliberation, American judges have given an affirmative answer.

According to reports from “IGN,” the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) argued in court that the Switch is fundamentally different from the new generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. They claimed that the Switch should not be seen as a substitute when considering factors such as price, performance, and game content. However, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox, opposed this claim. US judge Jacqueline Scott Corley also supported this view, adopting the statement made by Tim Stuart, the chief financial officer of Xbox, who initially considered the Xbox Series S as a competitor to the Nintendo Switch.

The court ultimately ruled that while the Switch is a portable gaming console with a relatively weaker performance, consumers also take into account other important factors, such as price and portability when making purchasing decisions. Additionally, although there may be differences in game content, several popular cross-platform titles, including “Fortnite,” “Minecraft,” “Rocket League,” “Fall Guys,” “FIFA,” “MLB The Show,” and “NBA 2K,” can be played on both the Switch and the other consoles. This suggests that the Switch is indeed in direct competition with Xbox and PlayStation and may be considered as a substitute by players.

The reason for Nintendo’s involvement in the dispute between the FTC and Microsoft stems from the FTC’s focus on high-performance game consoles and concerns about potential monopolistic practices after Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard. Microsoft argues that the gaming market should not exclude the influence of the Nintendo Switch.

In related news, Nintendo Switch sales have hit record highs again, with players showing a strong interest in the console. Despite the launch of new generation consoles from Xbox and PlayStation, the Switch continues to attract consumers for several reasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

