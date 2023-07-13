New Africa, Shutterstock, 1709953990

When summer arrives, watermelon becomes one of the most coveted fruits and its consumption skyrockets. It is therefore natural that even dogs can come into contact with this food and, curious, begin to taste it. And very often they too tend to appreciate this tasty and water-rich fruit. But is watermelon good for dogs? Let us try to clarify the matter and disentangle some doubts.

Watermelon: Can Dogs Eat It?

Yes, dogs can eat watermelon! However, there are precautions to consider. Removing the seeds, at least the larger ones, is crucial as they can cause an intestinal blockage, especially for smaller dog breeds. Watermelon peel can also lead to gastrointestinal upset.

It’s also important to note that watermelon is high in sugar, so it shouldn’t be fed to your dog on a regular basis to avoid the risk of obesity and diabetes. If you are unsure, always ask a vet for advice.[1]

Watermelon: why is it good for dogs?

Watermelon can be a hydrating snack for dogs, especially on hot summer days. With 92% water content, it’s a better alternative to ice cream, which can upset a dog’s stomach from milk. However, moderation is key. While seedless watermelon can be fed to dogs in small and infrequent amounts, it should be offered sparingly due to the seeds which can cause blockages and the peel which can lead to gastrointestinal problems. Seedless watermelon offers benefits without the hassle and benefits include maintaining immune system health, repairing damaged tissue, and supporting various bodily functions. [2]

Precautions and Limitations

For large dogs, a few seeds are unlikely to cause health problems, but even a few of them can block the intestines of small dogs. Ingesting watermelon rind can also lead to gastrointestinal distress, including vomiting and diarrhea. While watermelon is a healthy snack in small amounts, overeating can lead to an upset stomach. It is essential to avoid excessive consumption to prevent diarrhea, constipation and long-term problems such as obesity and diabetes. Watermelon should only make up 10% of a dog’s diet, with the other 90% being regular vet-approved food. [3, 4]

Why do dogs like watermelon?

Dogs appreciate watermelon for its texture and moisturizing benefits. This juicy fruit also provides additional vitamins and minerals in their diet. [5]

FAQ

Can Dogs Eat Watermelon?

Yes, dogs can eat watermelon! However, remove the seeds and the rind. The seeds can cause a blockage and the peel can lead to gastrointestinal distress. Always ask your vet for advice if you are unsure.[1]

Is watermelon good for dogs?

Watermelon is hydrating and can be a refreshing snack. It’s a healthier alternative to ice cream. However, offer it in moderation due to the sugar content. If in doubt, ask your vet for advice.[1]

How Often Can Dogs Eat Watermelon?

As long as the seeds and peel are removed, dogs may occasionally have seedless watermelon. Offer it in moderation as excessive consumption can lead to health problems mainly due to sugars.[2]

Does Watermelon Give Dogs Diarrhea?

Feeding your dog watermelon in moderation shouldn’t cause diarrhea. However, excessive consumption can lead to digestive problems and stomach pain.[4]

Why do dogs like watermelon?

Dogs appreciate watermelon for its texture, the nitration it offers, and the presence of additional vitamins and minerals. They can safely eat the red and light green parts inside, but it is best that they avoid ingesting the seeds and peel.[5]

Notes and insights

