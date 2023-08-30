Chinese Team Loses to South Sudan, Li Kaier Shines with 22 Points

Chinese Team Loses to South Sudan in 2023 Basketball World Cup

In a Group B match of the 2023 Basketball World Cup on August 28th, the Chinese team suffered a defeat against the South Sudanese team. However, despite the loss, fans were relieved to see player Li Kaier’s condition improving as he scored a game-high 22 points. After the game, Li Kaier expressed his hope that his points could have been exchanged for a victory.

Compared to his performance in the previous game where he was blocked numerous times, Li Kaier made an impressive recovery by making 8 of 16 shots, including a three-pointer. He also grabbed 5 rebounds and sent 3 assists. When asked about his improved state, Li Kaier humbly stated, “I didn’t think too much. I hope that my 22 points can be exchanged for a victory.”

During the game, the Chinese team displayed a strong performance in the first half. However, they failed to limit the opponent’s attack in the second half of the third quarter, and their offensive rhythm was disrupted. Reflecting on this, Li Kaier commented, “The team, including myself, needs to maintain energy for 40 minutes instead of just halftime. We will go back and analyze the video to find a way to adjust.”

Despite the unsatisfactory result, Li Kaier believes that the chemistry between him and his teammates is gradually strengthening. He emphasized their efforts and determination, stating, “Although the result is not very satisfactory, there is still a group match next, and we will continue to maintain our fighting spirit.”

Li Kaier also acknowledged the differences in the courts and rules of FIBA games compared to the NBA. In the previous game against Serbia, he struggled to adapt but watched videos to help him regain his feelings. “The sense of space on the court and the scale of whistleblowing are different in FIBA compared to the NBA. FIBA may not whistle for fouls that are called in the NBA,” Li Kaier explained. He also noted the different tonality of the game when facing opponents from other basketball leagues.

Looking ahead, the Chinese team will face Puerto Rico, their last opponent in the group stage, on August 30th. Li Kaier expressed their determination for a victory, saying, “We are desperate for a win.”

The 2023 Basketball World Cup continues to bring excitement and challenges as teams from around the world compete for the ultimate title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

