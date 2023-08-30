Netflix Releases Promotional Photos of ‘ONE PIECE’ Live-Action Series, Paying Tribute to Original Manga

Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “ONE PIECE” is generating lots of buzz among fans. After releasing the Japanese dubbed version trailer, the official has now shared the latest promotional photos of the main characters, building excitement for the upcoming series.

The five members of the “ONE PIECE” live-action series, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, have been cast as Inaki Godoy (Luffy), Nitta Makensuke (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp). In a group photo, the actors can be seen gathered together, and keen-eyed fans have spotted a possible tribute to the original manga.

The positions of the actors in the promotional photo align with the layout of the cover of the 11th episode of the original manga. Additionally, the color of the sofa in the photo matches the pink hue seen on the manga cover. This attention to detail has excited fans, as it demonstrates the production team’s commitment to honoring the source material.

The “ONE PIECE” live-action series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 31, with a total of eight episodes. Fans are eagerly anticipating this adaptation, which has the potential to capture the essence of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved original work. As the countdown to the release continues, viewers are encouraged to be prepared for an exciting and faithful live-action rendition of the popular manga.

