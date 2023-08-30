Home » China Galaxy Securities Research Report Highlights Stable Sales Volume in Off-Season Auto Market and Rising Penetration of New Energy Vehicles
Business

China Galaxy Securities Research Report Highlights Stable Sales Volume in Off-Season Auto Market and Rising Penetration of New Energy Vehicles

by admin

Title: China‘s Off-Season Auto Market Stable, New Energy Vehicle Penetration on the Rise

Date: [Current Date]

The Securities Times – China‘s leading financial news publication – has released a research report by China Galaxy Securities, highlighting the stable sales volume of the country’s off-season auto market. The report also noted the continuous rise in the penetration rate of new energy vehicles. Additionally, the recent Chengdu Auto Show saw great success as various self-owned brands unveiled a myriad of new cars.

According to the report, the Chinese auto market experienced a significant pickup in August. Analysts expect the introduction of new cars showcased at auto shows to further drive sales and contribute to a rebound in the upcoming “Golden September and Silver October” peak sales season.

For complete vehicles, GAC Group, BYD, Changan Automobile, and Great Wall Motors were recommended by the China Galaxy Securities Research Report. These brands are well-positioned to excel in the current market scenario. Meanwhile, Huayu Automobile, Bethel, Desay SV, Jingwei Hengrun, Chuangda, Keboda, and Joyson Electronics were recommended for intelligent components. Xingyu shares were also included in the recommendations.

As for new energy components, the report suggested considering Farah Electronics, Lingdian Electric Control, Zhongrong Electric, Tuopu Group, and Xusheng Group, among others.

It is important to note that while this report provides valuable insights, readers are advised to operate at their own risk and conduct their own due diligence. The Securities Times emphasizes that the information mentioned in the article is for reference purposes only and does not constitute substantive investment advice.

See also  China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Puts Focus on Expanding Effective Demand and Strengthening Industrial Planning for the "14th Five-Year Plan"

To stay up-to-date with the latest stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, readers can download the “Securities Times” official app or follow their official WeChat public account.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk.

You may also like

After the merger with Credit Suisse – who...

Did the Fed Make the Last Interest Rate...

Fashion Puyuan Pavilion Unveiled at PH Value China...

6 tips for more returns with solar energy

The dangerous intersection between the budget law and...

The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo...

Software alert: VW was about to delay the...

Rome, terror to Umberto I: occupy a room,...

China’s Internet Usage Soars to 1.079 Billion Users,...

Export economy under pressure – Europe’s economy is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy