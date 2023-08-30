China Galaxy Securities Research Report Highlights Stable Sales Volume in Off-Season Auto Market and Rising Penetration of New Energy Vehicles

Title: China‘s Off-Season Auto Market Stable, New Energy Vehicle Penetration on the Rise

Date: [Current Date]

The Securities Times – China‘s leading financial news publication – has released a research report by China Galaxy Securities, highlighting the stable sales volume of the country’s off-season auto market. The report also noted the continuous rise in the penetration rate of new energy vehicles. Additionally, the recent Chengdu Auto Show saw great success as various self-owned brands unveiled a myriad of new cars.

According to the report, the Chinese auto market experienced a significant pickup in August. Analysts expect the introduction of new cars showcased at auto shows to further drive sales and contribute to a rebound in the upcoming “Golden September and Silver October” peak sales season.

For complete vehicles, GAC Group, BYD, Changan Automobile, and Great Wall Motors were recommended by the China Galaxy Securities Research Report. These brands are well-positioned to excel in the current market scenario. Meanwhile, Huayu Automobile, Bethel, Desay SV, Jingwei Hengrun, Chuangda, Keboda, and Joyson Electronics were recommended for intelligent components. Xingyu shares were also included in the recommendations.

As for new energy components, the report suggested considering Farah Electronics, Lingdian Electric Control, Zhongrong Electric, Tuopu Group, and Xusheng Group, among others.

It is important to note that while this report provides valuable insights, readers are advised to operate at their own risk and conduct their own due diligence. The Securities Times emphasizes that the information mentioned in the article is for reference purposes only and does not constitute substantive investment advice.

To stay up-to-date with the latest stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, readers can download the “Securities Times” official app or follow their official WeChat public account.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

