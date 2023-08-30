Xi Jinping Urges Swift Action in Response to Flash Flood Disaster in Jinyang County, Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan

Headline: Xi Jinping Urges Search and Investigation Efforts in Response to Flash Flood Disaster in Jinyang County, Sichuan

Date: August 30, 2023

Source: China Government Network

Beijing – In the wake of a devastating flash flood that struck Jinyang County in Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province on August 21, President Xi Jinping has issued important instructions emphasizing the need to search for missing persons, conduct comprehensive investigations, and strengthen safety supervision to protect the lives and property of the people affected.

The flash flood, which was triggered by heavy rainfall, resulted in several deaths and loss of contact at the steel bar processing plant of the project department of the JN1 section of the Yanjiang Expressway. In response to the situation, President Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the President of the State, and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, issued a directive to ramp up search efforts and address the aftermath, including providing comfort and support to affected families.

President Xi emphasized the importance of thoroughly reviewing the incident and learning from it. He called for a comprehensive investigation into the issues that led to the flash flood, the allocation of responsibilities, and the strengthening of safety supervision to prevent such disasters in the future.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, also issued an instruction to verify the situation, locate and rescue missing persons, identify the causes, learn from the incident, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.

Responding to the instructions from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, the Ministry of Emergency Management sent a working group to the affected area to provide guidance and support for search and rescue operations. Additionally, Sichuan Province and Liangshan Prefecture have mobilized rescue forces to address the situation. Currently, intensive and orderly efforts are being made to carry out the necessary tasks.

The government authorities are fully committed to addressing the flash flood disaster in Jinyang County and are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

In conclusion, as rescue and investigation efforts continue, President Xi Jinping’s instructions serve as a clear directive to prioritize the search for missing persons, conduct a comprehensive investigation, and bolster safety supervision to protect the lives and property of the people affected by the flash flood.

Editor in charge: Gao Chunhua

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

