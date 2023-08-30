ZTE’s Next Flagship Smartphone to Feature Revolutionary 35mm Lens with 1-inch Photosensitive Element

ZTE’s Sub-Brand Nubia to Launch First-Ever 35mm Lens IMX989 Mobile Phone

Chinese mobile phone manufacturers have been pushing the boundaries when it comes to shooting functions and camera specifications in recent years. ZTE’s sub-brand, Nubia, is no exception. Their flagship mobile phone, the Nubia Z50S Pro, took smartphone photography to a new level by adopting a 35mm focal length for its main lens, offering greater light input and a more natural optical vignette effect.

However, ZTE’s ambitions do not stop there. Recent reports suggest that the company plans to take things a step further. They are set to combine the 35mm lens with a 1-inch photosensitive element, further enhancing the camera capabilities of their upcoming flagship device.

A key feature of the Nubia Z50S Pro is its thickness, mainly due to the main camera lens that uses a 35mm lens with a large 1/1.49-inch photosensitive element. The increased thickness poses a design challenge, yet ZTE believes it is necessary to deliver exceptional image quality.

The real excitement lies in the revelation that Nubia has chosen the Sony IMX989 photosensitive element for this flagship mobile phone. This will make it the first-ever IMX989 mobile phone to be equipped with a 35mm lens. Reports suggest that Nubia plans to optimize the body volume before officially launching the device. Some media outlets speculate that the new machine may be released under the name of Z50S Ultra, following a similar body design to the Z50S Pro.

ZTE’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography is evident with their decision to integrate a 35mm lens with a 1-inch photosensitive element. The combination is expected to deliver stunning image quality and provide users with an unparalleled photography experience.

According to sources, the information regarding the upcoming flagship mobile phone came from gsmarena. As excited consumers eagerly await the release, it remains to be seen how ZTE’s innovation will elevate smartphone camera capabilities to new heights.

Source: gsmarena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

