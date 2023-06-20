Chinese team wins another gold and bronze in fencing Asian Championships

Chinese team wins another gold and bronze in Asian fencing championship 2023-06-20 14:46:39.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The 2023 Asian Fencing Championships ended on the 19th for the individual competition. The Chinese team won another gold and one bronze. Mo Ziwei won the gold medal in men’s foil and Yang Hengyu won the bronze medal in women’s saber.

Mo Ziwei and Chen Haiwei of the Chinese team both broke into the quarter-finals of the men’s foil individual competition. In the quarter-finals, Chen Haiwei lost to Yang Zijia of Hong Kong, China at 12:15, and Mo Ziwei chased 5 swords in a row when he was behind at 10:13, and reversed and advanced at 15:13. After the game, Mo Ziwei admitted that he thought too much and made many mistakes on his own initiative, which led to him falling behind by a large score at the beginning. Mo Ziwei defeated Yang Zijia 15:8 in the semi-final.

Mo Ziwei’s opponent in the final was Korea’s Ha Tae-gyu, who quickly took the lead 7:3. Although Ha Taekyu once chased to 7:8, Mo Ziwei finally defeated his opponent 15:9 to win the championship. After the game, he said that going from the silver medal (the last Asian Championships) to the gold medal was like a dream, “To be honest, I never thought I could get to this point since I was a child, so now every time I get a new result, it means I am constantly making breakthroughs. My own upper limit, so I don’t have too many thoughts.”

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time in 11 years that the Chinese team won the men’s flower championship in the Asian Championships. The last time it was Lei Sheng won the championship in 2012. Mo Ziwei said that this is a kind of morale-boosting performance. The team’s focus is still on the team competition, and they must strive for Olympic qualifications.

In the women’s saber individual competition, only Yang Hengyu of the Chinese team broke into the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, she lost to Yoon Ji-soo of South Korea at 8:15 and won a bronze medal. Yang Hengyu said after the game: “I think it’s a pity that the tactics formulated before the game have not been implemented, and the body seems to be out of touch with the brain. Maybe after one or two swords are not handled well, I am not very good at controlling my body. , maybe a little anxious.”

This is Yang Hengyu’s second consecutive bronze medal in the Asian Championships. Looking back on this individual competition, Yang Hengyu believes that he “has had ups and downs”: “Actually, I didn’t play very well in the group stage. I only won two games. Later, I adjusted my mentality and played pretty well, but I may not be able to grasp it in the semifinals.” , all of a sudden the momentum is gone.”

In the women’s saber final, Zainab of Uzbekistan defeated Yoon Ji-soo to win the championship.

After the individual competition of the current Asian Championships, the Chinese team led the medal list with 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronzes. On the 20th, there will be women’s epee and men’s saber team competitions.

