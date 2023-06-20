Once good and evil are tossed, a life is like a dream, the original national style performance theater “Song of the Jade Man” is staged again-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

A time of good and evil, a life like a dream, the original national style performance theater “Song of the Beauty” is staged again

Originally produced by Hangzhou Grand Theatre, Hangzhou’s first immersive national-style environment performance theater “Song of the Jade Man” landed in Hangzhou Grand Theater·Variable Theater in May, and the response was enthusiastic. In the curtain call performance in May, “see you in June” became the most repeated farewell words.

June has come, “Song of the Beautiful Man” will meet you again.

Synopsis

It used to be a lotus lake with vertical and horizontal water systems. A few maze sampans entered here by mistake, and within a few decades, merchants traveling from south to north gathered here for a township market. Winery gambling stalls were set up on the reclaimed lotus lake, and the silted waterway bypassed the flower street and willow alley.

The protagonist “Here” is originally a heartless ronin ranger, who is fierce and violent on weekdays and acts recklessly. One day, “Here” came across a fairy gentleman in the lotus pond. He was tortured by the monsters in the pond, and he was in pain. “If there is no kindness, there will be no hatred, and if there is no heart, there will be no harm.” An unspeakable broken song sounded in “Z”‘s heart, he looked up to the sky and laughed, and walked away.

Afterwards, “Here” was involved in a dream-like adventure: the blind girl who was waiting for the heartbroken man in sorrow, the little monk who was pulling a cart full of sick corpses every day, and feeling deeply sad and powerless for the birth, old age, sickness and death in the world, At the time of farewell, he entrusted the jade man to “Here”‘s mother, the poisonous snake, the leopard, the giant monster, the fire… and woke up in a daze by the pool again, with only the lost and recovered jade man in hand.

——”It turned out to be you, come back and find me.”

The first national style “small theater” in Hangzhou

In the “small theater”, there is often only one step between the audience and the actors. Every gesture is face-to-face and heart-to-heart interaction. This is the charm of small theater art.

In today’s cultural context, the term “little theater” no longer represents a non-mainstream concept of space, but, like museums and cafes, it is a space for social interaction outside of life and work, which can satisfy The spiritual need to receive, express and create.

In recent years, audiences in Hangzhou have pursued a more novel and personalized pursuit of the form and content of theater art. As a cultural landmark of Hangzhou, Hangzhou Grand Theater continues to explore the new model of “Performing Arts +”. After three years of polishing, it has originally produced Hangzhou’s first immersive national-style environmental performance theater-“Song of the Jade Man”.

“Song of the Jade Man” is based on Chinese classical literary works such as “Shi Shuo Xin Yu”, “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai Studio” and “Five Lanterns Meeting Yuan”. Music, the most magical plot, interpretation of oriental aesthetics.

An immersive viewing experience

This is a story about “return”, but also a story about “redemption”. It comes from ancient books, through your eyes, ears, and feelings, it is reborn from the womb.

As an immersive small theater stage play, “Song of the Jade Man” leads the audience into an “immersive roaming of national style art” through drama, opera, dance, music, singing and visual presentation with strong Chinese aesthetics. In 90 minutes, put aside all the identities, trivial matters and worries in the world, go back thousands of years under the guidance of the drama, experience the resonance of heart and heart, touch the softest and purest part of the heart, and re-encounter the beautiful self.

The creators adopted the space design concept of oriental classical gardens to create a simple and elegant semi-immersive theater space. The seats and the main performance area form a unity of space and narrative: the performance may take place in the Dianshang Pavilion, and the audience may “sitting around the pool”, or “living in the corridor”, or “the flowing water”, which is consistent with the imagery depicted in the play. The relationship between time and space makes the audience feel as if they are in the play and looking at flowers through the fog.

Super lineup casts national style boutique

Tracing back to Chinese classical aesthetics and drama traditions, the Performing Arts Theater uses body dance and short song chanting as the main forms of performance, combined with musical narrative expressions such as music, playing and singing, and adds aesthetic dances such as modern dances and dances to integrate into the A variety of styles of music bring more diverse audio-visual experience to the audience.

“Song of the Beauty” is starred by well-known dancer Chen Xuanzhi and musical actor Zhao Yijie. The representative works of the former include the dance theater “The Rite of Spring” and “House of Flying Daggers” directed by Yang Liping, and the musical “The Picture of Dorian Gray”. In addition, “Song of the Beautiful Man” also invited powerful actors such as Li Ying, Fan Rui, and Zhang Can to join in to create an audio-visual feast.

“Song of the Beautiful Man” is planned and directed by director Jin Shichang; modern dancer Yang Kun is the choreographer; new media artist and musician “Wang Meng + Yu Miao” is the composer; the visual team consists of stage designer Li Ao and lighting designer Wang. Peng, costume designer Liu Shantong, etc., among which Li Ao studied under Mr. Li Mingjue, a master of contemporary stage design.

