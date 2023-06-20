Beast on board: ATX 3.0, Platinum, digital control | Corsair HX1500i power supply unboxing

Towards the ATX 3.0 era, Corsair launched the new HX1500i power supply, which provides a maximum output of 1500W. It has passed 80 PLUS and Cybenetics Platinum certification. It has the characteristics of high energy efficiency and low noise. It has digital functions and can be monitored through iCUE software. Use as an heirloom.

Specification:

Model: RPS0132

Specification: ATX12 V3.0

Rated power: 1500W

Form Factor：Intel ATX 12 V

80 PLUS grade: PLATINUM platinum

Input voltage: 115-240V (1500W), 100V-115V (1200W)

Input current: 10A

Input voltage frequency: 47~63Hz

Power correction PFC: Active PFC

Fan: FDB 140mm Dimensions: 150 x 200 x 86 mm

Protection mechanism: OPP / OVP / UVP / SCP / OCP / OTP

wire

1 total 1 MB 20+4 Pin connector, 610mm long

2 CPU 4+4 Pin connectors in total, 650mm long

1 PCIe 16 Pin (12VHPWR) connector in total, 650mm long

5 total 7 PCIe 6+2 Pin connectors, 650mm long

2 total 8 SATA connectors, 800mm long

2 pieces total of 8 large 4pin (Molex) connectors, 750mm long

1 USB Type-C to USB 9-pin 525mm long

Platinum Digital Power Supply | Corsair HX1500i Unboxing

Corsair HXi series power supplies have platinum conversion rate and digital power monitoring functions. There are HX1000i and HX1500i corresponding to 1000W and 1500W maximum power output. This unpacked Corsair HX1500i has passed Intel ATX 3.0 certification and is equipped with PCIE 5.0 12VHPWR (16-pin) Connector, with Zero RPM mode, the fan will stop automatically when the load is below about 50%, so as to achieve the effect of silence and dust prevention.

The length of the HX1500i reaches 200mm. Including the space of the module cable, it is recommended that the computer case should leave at least 240mm of space for the power supply. It should be noted that the voltage input is only 1200W output at 100-115V, and 1500W at 115V-240V. The previous generation HX1500i supports 115V-240V, this generation has to increase the input voltage to comply with the ATX 3.0 standard.

The packaging of the Corsair HX1500i uses the ancestral yellow carton, I believe everyone is familiar with it, the power supply itself also has a family decoration, all the openings are triangular, the overall pure black tone, fully modular wire design, the fan is a pirate ship 14cm magnetic levitation fan.

▲HX1500i yellow outer box.

▲There are power related parameters and features on the back.

▲A 14CM magnetic levitation fan is used.

▲The CORSAIR and HX1500i trademarks on the side.

▲Large power meter on the back.

▲Full modular interface.

The Type-C in the upper left corner is connected to the USB 2.0 9-pin on the motherboard. The computer can monitor various information of the power supply through this line, and the upper light will turn green when it is operating normally.

▲Type-C digital monitoring.

The socket connected to the HX1500i adopts the American standard C19 plug, which is different from the prefix of Taiwan standard products common in general computers. The one connected to the mains socket is an ordinary three-hole plug, remember to connect it to a 200-240V socket.

▲ C19 socket and power switch behind the power supply.

▲The C19 connector cable included in the package.

HX1500i is equipped with 1 ATX/MB 20+4 Pin connector, 2 CPU/EPS 4+4 connectors, 1 PCIe 16 Pin (12VHPWR), 5 total 7 PCIe 6+2 connectors, 2 total 8 SATA connectors , 2 total of 8 SATA connectors and 1 USB Type-C to USB 9-pin to connect to the computer, except for ATX/MB 20+4 Pin and USB Type-C to USB 9-pin, other wires are black flat wires .

▲List of cables.

▲ATX/MB 20+4 Pin, 610mm long, 16AWG black covered network cable.

▲2 CPU/EPS 4+4 Pin black flat wires with a length of 650mm and a wire diameter of 16AWG.

▲One 16 Pin 12VHPWR black flat wire with a length of 650mm and a wire diameter of 16AWG, with a maximum output of 600W.

▲3 PCIe 6+2 black flat cables with a length of 650mm and a diameter of 16AWG.

▲Two PCIe 6+2 black flat cables with a length of 775mm and a diameter of 16AWG.

▲ 2 total 8 SATA connectors, 800mm long

▲A total of 8 large 4pin (Molex) connectors in 2 pieces, 750mm long.

▲USB Type-C to USB 9-pin 長 525mm 。

Corsair iCUE digital monitoring function demonstration

One of the key features of Corsair HX1500i is the digital monitoring function. Connect the Type-C on the power supply to the USB 9-pin on the motherboard, and use Corsair iCUE to view power supply information including fan speed, voltage, conversion rate, and power. You can also switch between a single OCP or Multi-rail OCP over-current protection, set high temperature warning and other functions.

There are many software on the market that provide the function of checking the power of the computer, but the accuracy is relatively low. The digital power supply outputs the information inside the power supply to the computer, and the accuracy is relatively high, and the overall input and output power can be checked. Players usually It is customary to regard the power of the processor plus the graphics card as the power of the entire computer, but in fact there are many parts of the computer that consume power, and more accurate data can be read from the power supply.

▲iCUE power monitoring home screen.

▲ Detailed monitoring information.

▲Set the high temperature alarm.

▲Switch single/multi-track OCP mode.

Corsair HX1500i stress test

This test uses the OCCT power supply stress test to simulate a high-power operating environment, and monitors it through HWiNFO64 software and Corsair iCUE, and then uses thermal imaging to check the heating condition.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING

Memory: Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5-6000 16GBx2

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 4080 16G FE

Radiator: 360mm AIO liquid cooling

Power supply: Corsair HX1500i

OS: Windows 11 Pro 22H2

Use OCCT 12.0.9 to conduct a 30-minute stress test on the CPU and GPU. The OCCT software shows that the average wattage of the processor plus the graphics card is about 540W. From Corsair iCUE, it can be seen that the output of HX1500i is 614W, the input of the socket is 650W, and the conversion efficiency is 94%. Excellent performance meets Platinum conversion rate standards.

▲ OCCT stress test.

▲iCUE monitoring interface during stress test.

At the beginning of the pressure test, the HX1500i fan was still in a stalled state, and it started to rotate after about 10 minutes of operation. It is speculated that the temperature of the internal components is detected to determine whether the fan is activated.

▲Stress test for 30 minutes HX1500i thermal imaging screen.

in conclusion

Corsair HX1500i is the high-wattage flagship power supply of the new generation ATX 3.0. It has two important functions of platinum conversion rate and digital monitoring. It is quite attractive for high-end players. The monitoring interface of iCUE has always been Corsair’s strength. Graphical display More intuitive, easy to operate.

The HX1500i is equipped with ZERO RPM mode and will stop at 50% load. It can also be regarded as a 750W fanless power supply. With the 14cm magnetic levitation fan, there is basically no sound when rotating, so there is no need to worry about noise. The fully modular cable saves space , can also be replaced with the braided module line launched by the pirate ship.

HX1500i has two points that must be paid attention to before purchasing. The first is that the size of 200mm may be too tight for some mid-tower cases, but computers that require 1500W should not use a case that is too small! The other is Not full voltage support, Taiwan’s household sockets only have 1200W output at 110V voltage, and 220V voltage must be used to achieve the highest output of 1500W. The home environment will be more inconvenient. This part depends on the consideration of consumers, choose the one that suits you How to use it.

