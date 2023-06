There are not many athletes in Czech history with such a medal collection. The quarter-finalist Pavel Maslák has twelve medals at home from major events, including a unique string of six titles from indoor world and European championships. And even though at the age of 32 he knows that he will not improve his Czech record, he still has a passion for athletics. He talked not only about how he combines it with family life in the Mixzóna podcast.

