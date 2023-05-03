Home » Rumor: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be released in 2023 – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has been around for a long time, and it’s one of the most exciting upcoming games from Microsoft right now. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but Microsoft may have just hinted at a 2023 release for the game.

In Microsoft’s new Game Pass ad, you can see a bunch of games that are releasing now or are scheduled to release this year – among them suddenly is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Is Microsoft just making fun of something there? Watch the video here and decide for yourself – 13 seconds later we see the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II tease.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was announced in 2019 as one of the first titles for the Xbox Series X/S, and at The Game Awards 2021, the game resurfaced with an impressive Unreal Engine 5 demo.

It’s important to stress that there’s no official word from Microsoft on a Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II release yet. But this tease could mean things for later. We’ll likely see a lot of exciting stuff from Microsoft in June, so we’ll probably get official confirmation by then.

