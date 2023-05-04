Discord will launch a new version of username, identification code will be eliminated | XFastest News

Discord announced yesterday that it will update the user name system. The combination of the original ID and the digital identification code (#0000) will be changed to the form of @username. The official said that through the new user name system and the display name function, the account can be It has a higher degree of recognition without losing the flexibility of customization.

The new version of the username will be in the form of @username without an identification code. Under such a system, the same username will not appear. The new version of the username will consist of lowercase English letters, numbers, underscores, English periods, and characters The number is between 2~32, and periods cannot appear consecutively.

The display name is the name that will be displayed first on Discord. It is similar to the nickname function in the original Discord group, but this is only the name that is displayed on top of the new version of the user name. The server and friend nickname function will still be on .

The new version of the username system will be updated in the near future, but due to the large number of Discord users, the earlier the account is created, the first will receive the notification of the updated username, and the new version and the old version of the username will be exchanged during this period. At the same time, users can also choose not to update the new version of the username, but users who choose the new version of the username cannot change back to the old version.

For complete information, please refer to the official Discord article.