Chinese Team Wins Gold in Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay at Chengdu Universiade

The Chinese team consisting of Wang Gu Kailai, Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie achieved a stunning victory in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu. This event, considered to be the highlight of the swimming competitions, attracted global media attention.

With 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions participating in the Universiade, the games are showcasing youthful endeavor, unity, and friendship. The Chinese team, competing as the host, formed a formidable lineup with Wang Gu Kailai, Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie.

The race began with Wang Gu Kailai taking on the first backstroke. His impressive performance earned applause and cheers from the audience. As Wang Gu Kailai handed over the baton to Qin Haiyang, the Chinese team had already gained a clear advantage. Qin Haiyang’s explosive power propelled him ahead of other competitors, extending the lead.

Zhang Yufei continued to widen the gap between the Chinese team and their rivals. Her exceptional swimming prowess, earning her the title “Queen of the Butterfly,” impressed both the audience and fellow swimmers. Finally, Li Bingjie, in the fourth leg, delivered a steady performance and reached the finish line first.

The Chinese team broke the tournament record with a time of 3:44.02, claiming the gold medal. The audience erupted in cheers and admiration for their incredible achievement.

After the race, Qin Haiyang stepped forward to applaud Li Bingjie, who had crossed the finish line. The display of sportsmanship and unity within the team was evident as Wang Gu Kailai and Zhang Yufei expressed their gratitude to the audience.

In a post-match interview, Qin Haiyang highlighted the importance of unity in achieving victory. He praised the team’s overall performance and their dedication to training. Wang Gu Kailai, the youngest member of the Chinese team, acknowledged his own shortcomings and vowed to continue working hard to represent China in backstroke events.

The Chinese team’s success in the mixed 4x100m medley relay reflects their commitment to excellence. As the Chengdu Universiade continues, the athletes strive to leave a lasting legacy of outstanding performances and unforgettable moments.

