Original Title: Promoting Strengths, Tapping Potential to Make Up for Weaknesses (Quotation)

Chinese Athletics Facing Difficulties and Overcoming Difficulties (Theme)

China Sports News reporter Li Dongye

Looking back at the Chinese track and field in 2022, it can be described as “the future is promising”. In 2022, China Athletics only participated in one international competition in the World Championships, but it still left some unforgettable memories.

At the 2022 Oregon World Athletics Championships, the perseverance of veteran players such as Gong Lijiao, Liu Hong, and Qie Yangshi is encouraging. The breakthroughs of Wang Jianan, Feng Bin, and Zhu Yaming in their respective events have become the highlights of the Chinese team in this competition.

Wang Jianan reversed and won the men’s long jump with his final jump of 8.36 meters. Among his opponents was the Tokyo Olympic champion and Greek star Tentoglu. Wang Jianan also became the first Chinese player to win the men’s long jump world championship.

Women’s throwing has always been the traditional advantage of the Chinese team, but compared with shot put, hammer throw, and javelin, the Chinese women’s discus has missed the podium of the World Championships for many years. In the women’s discus final of this World Championships, Feng Bin threw 69.12 meters for the first time, creating the best result in his personal career and winning the championship. This result also surpassed the 68.98 meters won by American player Allman in the Tokyo Olympics.

Men’s triple jump also made a breakthrough. The runner-up in this event at the Tokyo Olympics, Chinese player Zhu Yaming, won a bronze medal at this World Championships. This is the first time a Chinese player has won a medal in the men’s triple jump event at the World Championships. Zhu Yaming admitted frankly that the wind speed in the final affected the accuracy of the run-up, otherwise the ranking is expected to go further. However, being able to stabilize his performance in the top three in the World Series has already demonstrated his strong strength.

In addition, the alternation of old and new also allows us to see hope for the future. Chen Guanfeng, born in 2000, ran the fourth leg of the men’s 4×100m relay in this World Championships. Ge Manqi and Liang Xiaojing, born in 1997, have gradually taken up the banner of Chinese women’s sprint. Li He, born in 2001, has also Selected for the women’s 4×100m relay lineup. Although the Chinese relay team failed to advance, the new lineup and the improved ability of the young players have laid the foundation for the next step.

After experiencing the high-level release of the Tokyo Olympics and the Shaanxi National Games in 2021, Chinese track and field athletes still achieved a good record of 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze in the 2022 World Track and Field Championships. Ranked fifth. Compared with the record of 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze in the last World Athletics Championships in Doha, the number of gold medals and medals of the Chinese team has declined this time, which is inseparable from objective conditions. Affected by the epidemic, most of the main preparations for the Chinese track and field team this year were originally focused on the Hangzhou Asian Games. Due to the postponement of the event, the rhythm of many players’ preparations was disrupted, which affected the performance of the World Championships to a certain extent.

However, China‘s track and field has also exposed some gaps in 2022. For example, race walking, a traditional advantage event, is showing a downward trend, and the situation is not optimistic. The women’s throwing event lacks talent and is still played by veterans, lack of newcomers, unstable advantages, and lack of stable gold points. In general, the projects competing for gold and silver are still narrow in scope, few in number, and insufficient in quantity. Today’s world track and field pattern is more obvious. At the Oregon World Championships, 29 countries won gold medals and 45 countries won medals. It is more difficult to win gold. The threshold for qualifying for the Paris Olympics has been greatly increased, and it is more difficult to complete 32 events to qualify for the competition.

In order to strive for more projects to participate, ensure that enough people participate in the competition, and make the advantageous projects bigger and stronger, we can further strive for gold medals on the basis of ensuring medals. The Chinese Athletics Association will continue to implement the strategy of “going out and inviting in” during the Paris Olympic cycle, allowing athletes to train and compete more in countries and regions with well-developed track and field, and at the same time allow more foreign high-level coaches to enter the Chinese team to coach .