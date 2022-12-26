Home Entertainment SMTOWN’s winter song “My Angel My Light” remaster MV released, attracting attention! _TOM Entertainment
Remaster MV of SMTOWN’s winter song ‘My Angel My Light’ unveiledto attract attention.

In the remaster MV of ‘My Angel My Light’, which was released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel today (22nd), you can enjoy the original song MV full of warm winter sensibility with high-definition video and high-quality sound source, attracting attention.

“My Angel My Light” is the title song of SMTOWN’s winter album “2002 Winter Vacation in SMTOWN.com” released in 2002. It was a winter song that emphasized the beautiful harmony of SM’s artists when it was released, and received a warm response.

On the other hand, SM’s “Remastering Project” is a project to re-examine the history of K-POP and contribute to the growth of the Korean music industry. About 300 or more music videos and music sources have been upgraded to a form suitable for digital platforms. And in turn public projects.

