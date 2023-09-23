Chinese Women’s Basketball Player Yang Liwei Selected as Flag Bearer for Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Chinese Swimmer Qin Haiyang and Basketball Player Yang Liwei Named Flag Bearers for Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Kunming, September 23 (Xinhua) – The Chinese Sports Delegation for the Hangzhou Asian Games announced on September 22 that male swimmer Qin Haiyang and female basketball player Yang Liwei will serve as the flag bearers for the Chinese Sports Delegation at the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The news of Yang Liwei’s selection as a flag bearer reached her hometown of Kunming, Yunnan, and her family couldn’t contain their excitement. Yang Feipeng, her father, expressed his feelings to Xinhua News Agency reporters on September 23, stating, “This is an honor and recognition of the achievements of the Chinese women’s basketball team in recent years. We are surprised, honored, and gratified. Liwei did not expect it.”

Yang Liwei gained prominence during the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup over two months ago when the Chinese women’s basketball team clinched the championship after a 12-year gap. Her performance in the tournament left a lasting impression on viewers, earning her recognition as one of the standout players on the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team.

Yang Liwei comes from a family with a strong sports background. Her grandparents were handball players, her father, Yang Feipeng, was a professional football player, and her sister, Yang Shuyu, is also a basketball player. Together, they have become an extraordinary sisters duo on the basketball court.

According to Yang Feipeng, “Liwei has shown great talent in sports since she was a child, and she eventually chose basketball. Our family fully supported her in realizing her dream.” Yang Liwei started playing basketball at the age of 5 and began receiving systematic training at the age of 7. After professional coaches evaluated her, they deemed her a “promising prospect” in basketball.

In 2003, Yang Liwei left for Guangzhou alone to embark on her professional basketball journey. Living at school and practicing basketball, she had to handle everything by herself until her parents joined her in Guangzhou. Yang Feipeng believes that this period of pursuing her dreams in a foreign land cultivated her independence, bravery, and resilience.

“During this time, Liwei often had to endure injuries, but she persevered,” recounted Yang Feipeng. He vividly remembers an injury that required over 30 stitches on her arms and legs. While her family worried and wished to visit her, Yang Liwei regarded it as a minor setback. “It wasn’t until more than ten days after the stitches were removed that she told us about it. Her mother was so distressed that she cried.”

In the eyes of her family, Yang Liwei has always been independent and rarely complains about setbacks. “She has developed a habit of being independent since she was a child and never easily tells us when she encounters small setbacks,” said Yang Feipeng.

Under the guidance of dedicated coaches and her own relentless efforts, Yang Liwei’s basketball journey has taken her further and further. At the age of 15, she participated in the U17 Women’s Basketball World Youth Championship, and at 17, she represented the Guangzhou Women’s Basketball Team in the 11th Guangdong Province Sports Games. In 2014, she was officially selected for the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team.

As Yang Liwei reached higher platforms, her self-discipline grew stronger. Yang Feipeng shared an anecdote about her daughter’s visit home. During a holiday in Kunming, Yang Liwei stayed for three days. She trained for two days and only met with relatives on the third day. Yang Feipeng recalled, “It was a rare opportunity for her to come back, and all her relatives wanted to see her. But she calmly told me, ‘Dad, I am a professional athlete.'”

In the eyes of her family, Yang Liwei’s love and dedication to basketball are deeply ingrained in her. Along her journey, Yang Feipeng has come to understand his daughter well. “She is persevering and never gives up. She is very stubborn when it comes to basketball and can persevere no matter how many setbacks she encounters.”

In 2016, just two months before a competition, Yang Liwei injured her ankle and missed the Rio Olympics. In 2017, she failed to qualify for the Asian Cup due to repeated injuries. In 2019, she received a formal contract from the Los Angeles Sparks of the American Women’s Professional Basketball League (WNBA) but had to give it up to focus on preparing for the Olympics.

“Whenever she faces difficulties, Liwei calls us as soon as possible. No matter what choice she makes, we are duty-bound to support her and boost her confidence,” said Yang Feipeng. The unwavering support from her family has enabled Yang Liwei to bounce back from setbacks, overcome challenges, and grow into the captain of the Chinese women’s basketball team.

Describing her playing style, Yang Feipeng said, “As a point guard, she is fast, has great organizational skills, and plays hard on defense. Her statistics may not be eye-catching, but she gives her all in every game.” He emphasized that the team’s success always comes before personal achievements for Yang Liwei. She dares to fight and fights hard, always prioritizing victory with her teammates.

With this determined mindset, Yang Liwei and her teammates have frequently stood on the podium. To date, she has won three Chinese Women’s Basketball League (WCBA) championships and was awarded WCBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) once. In both 2018 and 2021, she won the women’s basketball championship at the Jakarta Asian Games. She also secured the runner-up position in the women’s basketball Asian Cup in 2021 and emerged as the champion in the 2023 women’s basketball Asian Cup.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games approach, Yang Liwei’s pursuit of her dreams continues. Yang Feipeng and his family are eagerly anticipating the event. They are busy preparing to watch the opening ceremony with relatives and friends in Kunming before heading to Hangzhou to support Yang Liwei and the Chinese women’s basketball team. Yang Feipeng expressed his hopes, saying, “I hope the Chinese women’s basketball team achieves even greater glory!”