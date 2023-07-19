Chinese Women’s Football Players Aim to Make the Best of Their World Cup Journey

Chinese Women’s Football Players Prepare for World Cup with Optimism

Xinhua News Agency, Adelaide, Australia – With only four days left before their first group match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Denmark, the Chinese women’s football team is determined to face the upcoming challenges with their best state and achieve good results.

Wang Linlin expressed her hopes during an interview on July 18th, stating that she is ready to help the team overcome the difficulties that they will undoubtedly encounter. The team recently participated in their final warm-up match against Colombia, ending with a 2-2 draw.

Gao Chen, known for playing full-back and defensive midfielder, acknowledged the team’s improvement in physical confrontation and game rhythm through the two warm-up matches. He emphasized the beneficial experience gained from facing such opponents before the World Cup.

“At the beginning, it was difficult to adapt to the rhythm of the game, but after playing a few matches, I have become accustomed to it, and I think it has been quite helpful,” Gao Chen said.

Despite his veteran status, this will be Gao Chen’s first time participating in the World Cup. He expressed his excitement and described it as a dream come true for any player. “I’m enjoying this journey,” he exclaimed.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will commence on the 20th of July. The Chinese team will play their first match against Denmark on the 22nd, followed by matches against Haiti and England.

Regarding the defensive challenges posed by European teams, Gao Chen recognized the high pressure faced by not only the defenders but also the midfielders. He stressed the importance of the Chinese team’s collective effort in defending as a unit. Offensively, he expressed confidence in their abilities.

One of the team’s youngest players, 22-year-old defender Wang Linlin, has become a backbone of the national team’s defense in recent years. When asked about her upcoming World Cup debut, she dismissed concerns about nerves and expressed excitement and confidence in her abilities.

“The competition is coming soon, and I am very excited to show my skills on the field,” Wang Linlin stated.

As the team prepares to face Denmark on the 22nd, she assured that the coaching staff has been conducting various tactical drills and the players have analyzed the opponent’s characteristics. Despite acknowledging the expected difficulties, she believes that everyone will play at their best.

The Chinese women’s football team is determined to make a mark in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and their optimism and confidence are palpable. The stage is set, and fans around the world eagerly await their performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

