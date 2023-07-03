Chinese Women’s Volleyball and Basketball Teams Make Historic Victories in World League and Asian Cup

Body Vision World | Defeat the US team!

The Chinese women’s volleyball team successfully concluded the World League Korea station; the Chinese women’s basketball Asian Cup team reached the top

On July 2, the Chinese women’s volleyball team achieved a remarkable victory over the US team in the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon station in South Korea. After falling behind twice, the Chinese team made an impressive comeback and won the match 3-2. Both teams had already secured their spots in the finals, with China ranking fourth and the US in first place. The finals will take place in Arlington, USA from July 13th to 17th.

In other sports news, Chinese table tennis player Lin Gaoyuan won the men’s singles championship at the 2023 WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb station. Japanese player Hirano Miu claimed victory in the women’s singles final. Korean team Tian Zhixi/Shin Yubin and Chinese team Yuan Licen/Lin Shidong emerged as the champions in the women’s and men’s doubles finals, respectively.

Formula One driver Max Verstappen continued his winning streak, securing his fifth consecutive victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. On the Chinese front, Zhou Guanyu finished 14th representing the Alfa Romeo team.

In basketball news, Chinese player Han Xu shined in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Basketball Asia Cup finals. The Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Japanese team 73-71, with Han Xu being named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

In the Chinese Super League, the Jinmen Tigers achieved a stunning comeback against Shanghai Shenhua. In other matches, Nantong Zhiyun drew with Meizhou Hakka, and the Dalianers managed to secure a draw with Qingdao Manatee with a last-minute goal.

In the world of breakdancing, the 2023 Asian Breakdance Championships concluded in Hangzhou. Chinese player Shang Xiaoyu won the silver medal in the competition.

Wu Jingyu, the Olympic champion and vice chairman of the Chinese Taekwondo Association, was elected as the co-chairman of the World Taekwondo Athletes Committee, representing a significant achievement in her career.

The Chengdu Station of the 31st Summer Universiade torch relay began at Sichuan University, marking the torch’s return to the host city of the event.

In tennis, Chinese player Zhu Lin prepared to challenge the world‘s No. 1 seed, Svyatke, in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Another Chinese player, Wu Yibing, faced No. 10 seed Tiaf in the men’s singles first round, while Zheng Qinwen, the No. 24 seed, competed against Czech player Siniakova.

In an interview, Zheng Wei, the head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, expressed her disbelief at their victory in the Asian Cup. She acknowledged the challenges the team faced during their preparations and praised the players’ resilience.

Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, emphasized their goal of qualifying for the Olympics and winning the championship in the Asian Games. He expressed his hope for the team to grow and deliver better performances.

Zhou Jihong, the team leader of the Chinese diving team, discussed their preparations for the upcoming World Swimming Championships in Japan. The team aims to win more gold medals for China and remains determined to maintain their focus.

The Chinese women’s basketball team’s victory in the Asian Cup is a significant step forward on their journey to the Paris Olympics. The team’s success against the Japanese team in various arenas highlights their dominance in the sport.