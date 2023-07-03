Chinese women’s volleyball team secures spot in finals of World Women’s Volleyball League

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Finals of World Women’s Volleyball League

The Chinese women’s volleyball team had a victorious match against the South Korean team, securing their spot in the finals of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League. The match, which took place at Suwon Station in South Korea, marked the fifth match day of the league.

After a four-game losing streak, the Chinese team managed to defeat the South Korean team with a score of 3:1. This win secured their place in the top eight seats and advanced them to the finals of the league. The team had previously faced the Dominican team, losing with a score of 2:3. However, their impressive performance in the first 10 games, with 6 wins and 4 losses, accumulated 19 points, allowing them to rank sixth in the standings.

During the match against the South Korean team, the Chinese team fielded a strong starting lineup, consisting of main attackers Li Yingying and Wang Yunyu, secondary attackers Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan, supporting player Gong Xiangyu, setter Diao Linyu, and free agent Wang Mengjie.

In the first game of the match, the Chinese team dominated with an 11:4 lead, utilizing their fast-paced attacks and powerful smashes. The South Korean team attempted a comeback, but the Chinese team’s offense proved to be superior, winning the game with a score of 25:13. The second game saw a closer competition, with the Chinese team leading initially 5:2 but being tied by the South Korean team at 7:7. Li Yingying’s serves and Yuan Xinyue’s counter-attack fast ball contributed to another victory for the Chinese team, with a score of 25:21.

The third game presented a more challenging situation for the Chinese team, as they struggled to find their rhythm. The South Korean team took advantage of this, scoring consecutive points and winning the game with a score of 25:21. However, in the fourth game, the Chinese team quickly gained the upper hand after 15 draws, demonstrating strong attacks from Li Yingying and Wang Yunyu. With Gong Xiangyu’s blocking, the Chinese women’s volleyball team sealed their victory with an impressive score of 25:15, winning the match 3:1 against the South Korean team.

Yuan Xinyue, the leader of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, expressed her thoughts after the game, stating that while the team faced challenges, they never gave up. Yuan emphasized their continuous efforts to find a way forward and the determination of each team member to work hard. She also acknowledged the need to improve their blocking performance against the South Korean team.

On the 2nd match day, the Chinese team is set to face their final opponent of this station, the US team. Yuan Xinyue expressed her attitude of striving for victory and her determination to attack the opponent and showcase their full strength.

In other matches that day, the Dominican team defeated the Serbian team with a score of 3:2, while the US team claimed victory against the German team with a score of 3:1.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team’s successful advancement to the finals of the World Women’s Volleyball League showcases their exceptional skills and determination to excel in the sport. Fans eagerly await their upcoming match against the US team, as they continue to demonstrate their strength and competitiveness on the international stage.