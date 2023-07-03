Bezzecchi, great victory in the Tissot Sprint in Assen

A Saturday as a protagonist, a Saturday as an authentic ruler: here is the synthesis of the perfect day lived in Holland by Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) che al TT Circuit Assen make her the Tissot Sprint del Motul TT in Assen beating the leader of the world rankings Francis Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team): there are now 31 points between the two. Today’s podium is completed by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™).

Francis Bagnaia he starts from the second box and gets behind at the start Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who in turn overtook the poleman Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Fabio Quartararo retains the fourth position while Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) starts 17th, recovers some positions but then slips back.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing before) starts from the fourth row but moves into the top five: a complicated race for his box mate Johann Zarco (Before Pramac Racing) which is overtaken by the two Aprilias, as well as by Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) e Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™). Because of that Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) ends with a crash.

Bezzecchi, a truly masterful victory

Bezzecchi passes Binder and with ten laps to go Pecco too: the Rimini rider imposes his pace and detaches the world champion who has to contend with Binder, followed by Quartararo and Martín.

They are fighting for the podium on the last lap Binder, Quartararo and Aleix Espargaró. At the checkered flag, third place went to Binder who, however, was relegated to fifth position for having passed onto the green. Third step of the podium so that goes to Quartararo davanti to Espargaró, Binder, Martín, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), Aeneas Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Alex Marquez and Marini.

These are the top ten at the end of the Tissot Sprint:

1. Marco Bezzecchi – (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) –

2. Francis Bagnaia – (Ducati Lenovo Team) – + 1.294

3. Fabio Quartararo – (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) – + 1.872

4. Aleix Espargaró – (Aprilia Racing) – + 2.245

5. Brad Binder – (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – + 4.582

6. Jorge Martin – (Prima Pramac Racing) – + 5.036

7. Maverick Vinales – (Aprilia Racing) – + 5.876

8. Aeneas Bastianini – (Ducati Lenovo Team) – + 10.102

9. Alex Márquez – (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – + 10.525

10. Luca Marini – (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – + 10.556

