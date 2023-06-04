Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Women’s Volleyball League for three consecutive victories over Netherlands team_Hangzhou Net

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins three consecutive victories against Dutch team in World Women’s Volleyball League

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-04 08:34

Xinhua News Agency, Nagoya, Japan, June 3 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) In the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Nagoya sub-station on the 3rd, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Dutch team 3:1 after four rounds of hard work and won three consecutive victories.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

This is the second time the Chinese women’s volleyball team played against the Netherlands after the group stage of last year’s World Championships. At that time, the Chinese team narrowly won 3:2. From the beginning of the game that day, the Chinese team played very hard. In the first game, the Dutch team took the lead at 25:24 to get the game point. Then Li Yingying made a strong attack to equalize the score. Wang Yuanyuan blocked the ball and scored to give the Chinese team a 26:25 lead. .

After the start of the second game, the Chinese team fell behind 2:7. After that, Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan scored consecutively to overtake the score by 14:13. After that, the scores of the two sides rose alternately. At 23:23, the opponent took advantage of the mistakes of the Chinese team to score two points in a row and pulled back a game at 25:23. The last two rounds were also stalemate, but the Chinese team’s ability to control the critical stage was obviously stronger than their opponents, winning two consecutive rounds at 25:22 and 25:20 respectively, and won the victory.

Li Yingying scored a game-high 27 points, Wang Yuanyuan scored 16 points, Wang Yuntuo and Yuan Xinyue scored 14 and 11 points respectively, and Gong Xiangyu contributed 9 points. Compared with the previous two games against Brazil and Germany, the Chinese team made more mistakes in this campaign, because their own mistakes gave the Dutch team 26 points.

On June 3, Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese team, was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu