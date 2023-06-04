Add a touch of good aftertaste to the drinking night: 6 recommendations for Western niche songs that are suitable for a slightly drunk state- every little d

For myself who is working hard for life, it is worth having some alcohol to catalyze a happy mood, and immerse yourself in music lazily. Below, we will recommend 6 songs that are suitable to accompany the state of being slightly drunk, adding a touch of beautiful aftertaste to your drinking night:

For those who are working hard for life, it is worth having a relaxing night of drinking and drinking, and it is a double enjoyment to enjoy music while tasting good wine. Have some alcohol to catalyze a happy mood, lazily immerse yourself in the music full of atmosphere, let yourself wander in a comfortable and relaxed state with the atmosphere of the song, and enjoy the good vibe that belongs to the weekend. Below, we will recommend 6 Western songs that are suitable for a slightly drunk state, adding a touch of beautiful aftertaste to your drinking night.

#01：Sabrina Claudio〈IOU〉

Sabrina Claudio’s blurred and low-return voice always expresses a heartbreaking state of mind. The soulful R&B style singing, combined with the rhythm and blues style, the gentle but powerful voice makes people feel emotionally numb. Indulging in Sabrina Claudio’s world endlessly, The strong emotion expresses everyone’s deepest love. The atmosphere of listening to the song makes you wander in a happy state and indulge in the blues melody.

#02：Fact〈Hide & Seek〉

Meka, from Nigeria, has a natural sense of sound that makes the creation of music diverse. R&B, indie music, retro pop combined with Synth Pop electronic synthesizer, the mixed magnetic singing is even more dizzying, and the coherent layers are constantly stacked. If you like to try multiple styles of music For you, you will definitely want to loop countless times, reluctant to stop the music. The song “Hide & Seek” is suitable for listening to when you are a little depressed at work. It will make you feel slightly relaxed and want to swing with the rhythm of the music.

#03：EK Darkurai〈Done Talking〉

Also creating music in the style of electronic music, singing with a unique voice with electronic sound effects and a unique way of mixing, bringing the audience an artistic sense of hearing, stacking uninterrupted atmosphere, just like EK Darkurai’s self-introduction I wrote “I Make Music. I Create Vibe”, while tasting good wine, this kind of atmosphere is needed.

#04：Amy Jordan〈Don’t Go〉

Amy Jordan, who is good at R&B singing and has a crisp and gentle voice, released the single “Don’t Go” in 2022. It is definitely a song that will be included in the private playlist as soon as you hear it. Regardless of the tune and atmosphere, it is extremely suitable for the slightly drunk mood at the moment of drinking, but a small reminder, if you are in a state of seasickness, you may accidentally become dizzy the more you listen.

#05：via.〈WINE〉

Via, who was born in Bangkok, Thailand, looks slender but has a strong and charming voice, telling her own story through music without restriction, and her work “WINE” is definitely the most suitable song to pair with red wine. After reaching a certain age, falling in love may be the mood. In a dimly lit space, sipping red wine while talking, replacing the previous passionate moments with fragile intimacy, isn’t it particularly romantic?

#06：Nina Cobham〈Start Over (What a Pity)〉

The talented Nina Cobham has a unique songwriting style. With the fusion of Spanish and English, this song is deeply fascinating from the beginning. The lyrical and fast-paced ear-catching melody is paired with a soft voice, which makes people can’t help but listen to it again and again. It is very suitable for a group of good friends to relax on weekends, paired with fine wine to relieve the pressure of work during the week.

For the time spent after get off work and the mental relaxation needed on weekends, let the music introduced above adjust your emotions and relieve stress. After indulging in music and art to fully charge your heart, continue to work hard for life. At this moment, you, just vibing with songs.

This article is authorized to be published by FashionGuide, the original article was published here

