Original title: Chinese Women’s Volleyball World Championship 14 people Yuan Xinyue led Ni Feifei missed due to injury

CCTV News: On September 23, Beijing time, the Chinese Volleyball Association announced the list of 14 women’s volleyball teams for the 2022 World Championships. The Chinese women’s volleyball team is led by Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the 3rd consecutive World Championships, and famous players such as Ding Xia, Gong Xiangyu, Li Yingying and Wang Mengjie are listed. Among the 16 players who went to the Netherlands to prepare for the game, Yu Jiarui, the third setter, and Ni Feifan, a freelancer who has not yet recovered from his hand injury, were the final losers. Compared with this year’s National League, the biggest change in the Chinese team’s lineup is the return of the free man Wang Mengjie. She is expected to become the first free man to play in the World Championships as the main force in the Chinese women’s volleyball team twice in a row.

In the 14-man lineup of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball World Championships, the captain Yuan Xinyue is the only player who is about to start the World Championships journey for the third time. She previously participated in the 2014 and 2018 competitions, helping the team to win the silver and bronze medals. The main attack Li Yingying, the auxiliary attack Yang Hanyu, the support Gong Xiangyu, the second passer Ding Xia and the free man Wang Mengjie are the military members of the 2018 World Championships season.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team in this year’s World Championships is in Group D, along with Brazil, Japan, the Czech Republic, Argentina and Colombia. At 20:00 on September 25th, Beijing time, the Chinese team will face Argentina in the first match of the group stage.

The 14-man list of the Chinese women’s volleyball team for the 2022 World Championships is as follows:

Head Coach: Cai Bin

Main attack (4 people): Li Yingying, Wang Yunwei, Jin Ye, Wang Yizhu

Deputy attack (4 people): Yuan Xinyue, Wang Yuanyuan, Yang Hanyu, Gao Yi

Correspondence (2 people): Gong Xiangyu, Chen Peiyan

Second Biography (2 people): Diao Linyu, Ding Xia

Free people (2 people): Wang Mengjie, Wang Weiyi