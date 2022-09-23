Original title: Happiness is far away but it will approach the dawn. The new song “Happiness in Life” is romantically launched

Leon’s new song “Happy Life” debuted romantically today. The theme of the song is “Happiness in a lifetime”, wishing to protect the other half from wind and rain, to share weal and woe, and the rest of the rest of my life to be blessed. After releasing “Good Luck”, which focuses on fighting the epidemic, “Re-Sing Vol.1”, which is a new song of old songs, and “Fearless Competition”, which pays tribute to the courage of ordinary people, Liming once again made a warm voice. In “Happy Life”, he positioned the protagonists of the song as newlyweds.

“Happiness in a Lifetime”, which is played by the brisk acoustic guitar and keyboard, is bright and warm in listening sense, and the magnetic singing of Dawn adds a soothing feeling to the song, “I know myself. Stupid, no small handprint of the Korean heart. I will still use my years to express my sincerity.” Although there is a sense of overwhelm in the face of happiness in “Happy Life”, it is more about the determination and courage to protect this relationship. Being able to interpret warmth and courage so naturally and touchingly can only come from the dawn that has become open-minded and open after years of precipitation.

The MV for “Happy Life” invited a loving couple Wang Danni and Luo Xiaoyong as the protagonists. The two put on a white wedding dress, but a series of catastrophic accidents occurred in the kitchen and bathroom, making the two of them in a hurry, and finally everyone faced each other together. difficulty!

Danni Wang and Luo Xiaoyong, who have been married for more than a year, are the first time the loving couple has collaborated to shoot an MV. Luo Xiaoyong said that it was the first time to cooperate with his wife, and he was both happy, nervous and excited. Wang Danni said: “The content of the MV is very down-to-earth and very close to my life. In the 1st or 2nd year of my wedding, my two in-laws get along peacefully. When problems arise, they can be resolved peacefully. It’s mentioned in the MV.” Luo Xiaoyong felt that the plot of the MV was exaggerated. Wang Danni smiled and said: “Yes! To clarify first, this MV is enlarged many times, hoping to achieve visual effects. In fact, the shooting process is very interesting and fun.” Luo Xiaoyong said: “I am a relatively slow person, so the beginning is still there. It’s a bit of an exaggerated interpretation, and when you replay the clip, you feel that you are too restrained, and you should go ahead and do it.” Wang Danni feels that many couples and married couples will encounter some small things in life, which will make everyone quarrel. No matter right or wrong, everyone will take it after that, and everything will be fine soon.

In the MV, they have some quarrel scenes. Wang Danni believes that when quarreling, you should think back to why you liked each other in the first place and appreciate his advantages, so that you will have the feeling of continuing to pursue each other, and you have to face each other together on a longer road! Wang Danni hopes that everyone will like this MV and feel the message in it. She said that listening to "Happy Life" is very resonant, and it is combined with their super beautiful pictures and crazy interpretations!





