Perhaps not everyone knows that among the islands of the Canary archipelago hides another archipelago, called Chinijo. This name derives from the local term chinijo, which means “small”, precisely because of its condition as a mini-archipelago. And like all small things it is also particularly precious.

The stretch of sea located in the north of the island of Lanzarote hosts the islands that make up the Chinijo precisely. The main island is La Graciosa, the island that only four years ago in 2018 obtained administrative autonomy, becoming the eighth island of the Canary Islands. In addition to the main island, the islets of Alegranza, Montaña Clara, Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste are distributed in the waters of the ocean. The entire archipelago is a protected natural area and is the largest marine reserve in the European Union, covering 700 square kilometres.

Chinijo, the snorkelling paradise in the Canaries

In the Canary Islands and also around La Graciosa, average temperatures reach 24 degrees and rainfall is rare: ideal for enjoy year-round outdoor activities such as snorkeling and deep-sea diving. The Chinijo archipelago has spectacular seabeds that offer a true paradise for families who want to enjoy the sea in its underwater dimension. The area also offers incredible opportunities for experienced divers, who can explore caves and wrecks and search for exotic species unique in the world.

The protected marine area of ​​the Chinijo archipelago

Il Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park is the marine reserve that includes the islands and the coastal strip north-west of Lanzarote (El Jable, Famara and the volcano of Monte Corona). The only tourist resorts that are part of the park are the fishing village Caleta de Famara and Caleta del Sebo, the capital of La Graciosa.

It’s a tiny corner of the planet with a high biological value, where thousands of marine and terrestrial species find refuge. A territorial complex of great naturalistic, geological and landscape importance.

In this part of the Canary Islands, the rocky bottoms are ideal environments for divers to explore, because the water is clearer and full of life. There are caves, ravines, arches, labyrinths and tunnels. The flora and fauna are amazing; a few meters from the beach, simply with a snorkel and a mask, you can already see some species of fish, crustaceans, molluscs and corals.

The Marine Reserve hosts a great abundance of flora and fauna with some rare species that live only here. Divers can watch the marine life show: large expanses of marine plants and numerous types of colorful algae create a colorful stage. There is incredible wildlife here: cetaceans, Canarian lobsters, groupers, barracudas, moray eels, amberjacks, crabs, starfish and even monk seals.

There are many dive sites around La Graciosa, but four in particular are those who advise the inhabitants of these areas. First of all the Under Las Gerardias (for experts), a truly special place, a shoal that rises from a depth of about 70 meters to reach 15-25 meters. Here are coral formations that are thousands of years old and are rarely observable with simple scuba diving.

The second place to see is The gray hair, a fantastic environment with galleries, tunnels and arches covered with anemones. The sun’s rays, which filter through the waters, create magical plays of light thanks to the colors of these underwater “flowers”. Enthusiasts will be able to recognize fish such as pavonine damsels, scienids, emulids, scarlet badis and triggerfishes.

Then there is the snorers, a natural aquarium with schools of emulides, striped sea bream, canary lobsters, rays, sailfish and greater amberjacks. And finally, The Anchorsa place marked by the presence of many anchors from pirate ships from the 15th and 16th centuries, abandoned by pirates to escape the ships of the Spanish navy.

Diving center in Caleta de Sebo

At La Graciosa there is theonly diving center in the entire Chinijo archipelago. It is located in Caleta de Sebo, one of the two inhabited places on the island, where more or less 700 people live. Here, you can rent everything you need for diving and also take advantage of courses for divers and “snorkelers”, at all levels of preparation, from beginners to professionals. You can also experience the thrill of the “baptism” of Diving after adequate training. To get to La Graciosa, there is a ferry service (Líneas Romero or Biosfera Express) from Órzola on the north coast of Lanzarote.

It takes half an hour to reach the small port and fishing village Caleta de Sebo. Motor vehicles are few, and bicycles are the preferred means of transport even among tourists.

