[Fototifo] Campobasso-Casalbordino, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

After the past Eccellenza championship won hands down, Campobasso is preparing to return to Serie D with a friendly match useful above all to put oxygen in the lungs and minutes in the legs. The opponent is not one of those who tickle the fans’ imagination but the attendance in the stands is excellent with a nice square gathered behind the ultras insignia, among which we also note the debut of the new theme song “Bad Brainz”.

Vinchiaturo (CB), “Pietrangelo-Testa” stadium

Saturday 29 July 2023, 5 pm

Friendly meeting

Campobasso-Casalbordino 7-0

Photo by Francesco Passarelli

