Terence Butler Found Dead | Sport

Terence Butler Found Dead

Terence Butler Found Dead

Darksell College basketball player found dead in his apartment, the university has confirmed

Source: Twitter/CapitolHoops

Drexel basketball player Terence Butler was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday morning, the university confirmed. Butler (21) was a wing basketball player, and according to unconfirmed information in the American media, he took his own life with a gunshot.

He was born in the city of Marlboro, Maryland, and averaged 17.8 points in high school, which was enough for an honorable mention as the best athlete with an academic average two years in a row. Also, Butler was named Bishop McNamara’s Most Valuable Player in 2019. “He was a young man who had a lot of talent both on and off the field.”said the coach of his high school team.

Condolences to the family and friends of the young basketball player were conveyed by the NBC Philadelphia page: “On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest condolences to Terence’s family, friends and teammates.”Drexel University President John Fry said in a statement.

