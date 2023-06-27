CHIO 2023 in Aachen: times, favourites, live streams

Status: 06/23/2023 9:30 p.m

The CHIO in Aachen will also bring together the elite of international equestrian sport in 2023, with WDR broadcasting live. Here is an overview of the most important times and information.

The self-proclaimed “World Equestrian Festival” takes place from June 23rd to July 2nd. The best athletes in the disciplines of show jumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand and vaulting compete at the CHIO Aachen, the largest equestrian sports stadium in the world in the Aachen Soers is regularly sold out.

What does CHIO mean?

CHIO (pronounced CHIO) stands for “Concours Hippique International Officiel” – meaning “International Equestrian Sport Tournament”. Each member nation of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) may only organize one CHIO. Aachen has been the location in Germany since 1924.

What are the highlights?

Spectator magnets are the traditional opening ceremony on Tuesday, the Nations’ Cup under floodlights on Thursday and the Grand Prix of Show Jumpers at the end on Sunday. In dressage, the focus is on the Nations Cup Grand Prix Special on Saturday and the freestyle in the individual competition on Sunday.

Who is the favorite at the Show Jumping Grand Prix?

Last year, Gerrit Nieberg caused a minor sensation with his triumph. A title defense will be difficult, mainly because of McLain Ward. The American has already won the CHI Geneva and the Dutch Masters. If he is also at the top in Aachen, he would make the Grand Slam perfect as only the second rider after Scott Brash in 2015 in the ten-year history of this ranking.

Who starts in dressage?

The field of participants is as high-class as never before, writes the organizer. Among others, double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndls with TSF Dalera BB has announced her arrival. The German team also includes Isabell Werth, Ingrid Klimke and Frederik Wandres. In the Nations Cup, the biggest competition comes from Denmark and Great Britain, who are traveling with double world champion Charlotte Fry.

what is the schedule

From Friday to Sunday, June 23rd to 25th, the focus will initially be on vaulting. After a rest day, the official opening ceremony follows on Tuesday, before the other disciplines also start.

Tuesday June 27th

The atmospheric opening ceremony in the large equestrian stadium (capacity: 40,000) is the official start of the CHIO, and the British Princess Anne will be a guest from the host country England. The WDR broadcasts live from 8.15 p.m.

WDR television and live stream: 8.15 p.m. – 9.45 p.m

Wednesday June 28th

The show jumpers compete in the “Price of Europe”.

WDR television and live stream: 8.15 p.m. – 9.45 p.m

Thursday June 29th

A highlight of the CHIO for many: the Show Jumping Nations Cup under floodlights.

WDR television and live stream: 8.15 p.m. – 10.40 p.m

Friday June 30th

The show jumpers have the “NRW Prize” and the fast-paced “Ditches and Walls” competition on the program. In addition, the WDR shows a summary of the dressage of eventing.

WDR television and live stream: 2:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m

Saturday July 1st

In the morning, the eventing pros are out and about in the field.

Live stream on sportschau.de: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

In dressage, the Nations Cup Grand Prix Special is at stake, in show jumping the Allianz Prize. The four-in-hand teams go off-road on the marathon course.

WDR television and live stream: 3.15 p.m. – 5.15 p.m

Sunday 2nd July

The crowning glory for the dressage riders in the morning: the Grand Prix Freestyle.

WDR television and live stream: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m

In the afternoon, one of the most coveted trophies in show jumping will be presented: the Aachen Grand Prix. Gerrit Nieberg starts as the defending champion. WDR will show the first round live, the second round will be on ZDF from 4:15 p.m.

WDR television and live stream: 1:55 p.m. – 3:45 p.m

The celebratory end of the CHIO: the farewell of the nations.

WDR television: 7.30 – 8.00 p.m

