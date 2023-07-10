CHIO: Great Riding Tournament in Aachen

Marcus Ehning at show jumping in Aachen (dpa / Rolf Vennenbernd)

Marcus Ehning won the Aachen Grand Prix with his horse Stargold. He has won the award for the 3rd time. He gets 1.5 million euros. Ehning is from Germany.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl also won a prize. She is also from Germany. She won the Grand Dressage Prize in Aachen.

At the CHIO there are prizes in a total of 5 different areas: dressage, jumping, versatility, driving and vaulting. Every year many visitors from all over the world come to the tournament.

Ludger Beerbaum is one of the most successful show jumpers in the world. He has now said in Aachen: I am ending my career. Beerbaum is 59 years old. He was a 4-time Olympic champion and has won many other awards.

