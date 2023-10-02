Chivas de Guadalajara Draws 1-1 Against Diablos Rojos del Toluca in Apertura 2023 Match

Chivas de Guadalajara Ties Toluca in Apertura 2023 Match

In a closely contested game, Chivas de Guadalajara and Diablos Rojos del Toluca ended with a 1-1 draw in their Matchday 10 clash of the Liga MX’s Apertura 2023 tournament. The match took place at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, and both teams showcased their skills and determination.

The first goal of the game came in the 62nd minute when Edgar López found the back of the net for Toluca. He skillfully maneuvered past two defenders and struck the ball past the goalkeeper, putting Toluca in the lead. However, Chivas responded quickly, equalizing in the 69th minute thanks to a header from Ricardo Marín. The goal was set up by a well-executed assist from Alan Mozo.

With this result, Chivas sits in seventh place with 15 points, while Diablos Rojos del Toluca remains in eighth place with 14 points in the overall standings. This draw extended Toluca’s winless streak to six games, with their last victory coming in Matchday 7 against Xolos de Tijuana.

Looking ahead, Chivas will face Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío on October 7, 2023, in their Matchday 12 at the Akron Stadium. On the other hand, Toluca’s next matches include a dual week starting with Tigres at the Volcán on October 4, followed by a clash against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on October 8 at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

Football fans can expect more thrilling action as the Apertura 2023 of the MX League progresses. Stay tuned for updates and catch all the exciting matches unfolding in the Mexican football scene.