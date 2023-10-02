Remembering Raúl Martínez: A Loss to the Mexican Film Community

Mexican Film Director Raúl Martínez Passes Away at 52

The Mexican film community is mourning the loss of renowned director Raúl Martínez, who sadly passed away at the age of 52. Martínez was widely recognized for his work in films such as “A Father Not So Father” and “The Waiter,” starring Vadhir Derbez.

The news of Martínez’s death was disseminated through the Facebook page ‘El Gremio,’ a community dedicated to the distribution of national cinema. The platform expressed its condolences to the director’s family and highlighted his contributions to the industry.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the death of one of the great directors of the national industry, our friend Raúl Martínez,” the Facebook post read.

Raúl Martínez, born on June 24, 1971, passed away on October 30, 2023. Details about his death have not yet been disclosed. Apart from his directorial work, Martínez also excelled as a video and audio editor. Residing in Mexico City, he worked on commercials and television series, including notable projects like “Camino de Estupideces,” “Backdoor,” and “Érase Una Vez.”

Notably, Martínez was the grandson of renowned cinematographer Raúl Martínez Solares, known for his work in films such as “The Age of Violence” and “Santo in the Revenge of the Mummy.” He was also the grandnephew of director Gilberto Martínez Solares, who directed notable films like “The Sleeping Beauty” and “The Circle of Capulina.”

Martínez’s notable contributions to cinema include his work on films such as “A Not So Father Father” and its sequel “A Not So Father Christmas,” as well as “The Waiter.” His last works were seen in 2022 with “When I’m Young” and “Amores Permitidos.”

The Mexican film industry has lost a talented director, and the entire community mourns the passing of Raúl Martínez. He leaves behind an impressive body of work, and his creative prowess will be remembered for years to come.

