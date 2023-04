The ÖFB Cup final in Klagenfurt, where Rapid Vienna and Sturm Graz will meet on April 30 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1), was sold out in no time. On Tuesday, fans were able to buy tickets for the final at the Wörthersee Stadium from 2 p.m. They were completely sold out after just a few minutes. In addition, Rapid and Sturm each received a contingent for the fan clubs. The Klagenfurt Arena holds 30,000 people.

