Tuesday April 11, 2023

You certainly expect your browser to be fast, efficient and secure at all times. In order to keep an eye on these points at all times, Microsoft Edge the previous Performance Hub improved and the so-called Browser Essentials designed to show how browser performance and security features make everyday browsing fast, efficient, and safe. The Browser Essentials will be delivered to Canary users and will also be rolled out to some Dev Channel users starting with Microsoft Edge v112.

The main features of Browser Essentials are:

Performance monitoring with Browser Essentials

If you click on the Browser Essentials icon in the toolbar, you can see the status of some key performance features of Microsoft Edge – Efficiency Mode, Sleeping Tabs and the Performance Detector.

Security Ads in Browser Essentials

Security in daily internet use is very important for all of us. Therefore, an online security message has been integrated into the Browser Essentials. Microsoft Edge uses the SmartScreen Reputation Engineto make sure what you click is what you expect. It constantly scans websites and downloads to find possible malware.

Recommended actions on Browser Essentials

The Performance Detector helps you to identify scenarios in which browser performance may be affected and recommends measures to reduce memory consumption or other resources. Further recommendations are planned for the coming months.

When can you try Browser Essentials?

Some may already see Browser Essentials as a replacement for Performance Hub in Microsoft Edge v112 as it rolls out through the Canary and Dev channels. You’ll know you’ve got the new feature when you see the heartbeat icon in the toolbar. The Browser Essentials are to be rolled out step by step to a wider audience.

