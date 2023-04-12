The annual musical drama king is scheduled to come to Hangzhou in August with “Romeo and Juliet”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12

The French original musical “Romeo and Juliet” will be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater from August 11th to 13th. While retaining the heritage of classical music, this play boldly incorporates more pop music elements, such as rock style, electro-acoustic instruments, etc. Gérard Presgurvic, the godfather of French music, spent two years of painstaking efforts to complete more than 30 handed down classic songs of “Faroju”, including the soft and tender theme song “Love”, and There is “King of the World” full of youth and unruly. Adapted from the work of the same name by the British writer Shakespeare, the musical “Romeo and Juliet” is affectionately referred to as “Faroju” by fans. It combines luxurious choreography with rich songs and dances, and uses a modern way to reinvigorate the classics. It is not only praised by the media as “the most outstanding French musical”, but also the reason why many musical theater fans fall in love with music. The reason for the play — if you don’t know musicals, you can watch “Faroju”.