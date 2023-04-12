Home Entertainment Annual Musical Drama King Schedules “Romeo and Juliet” to Come to Hangzhou in August-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

Annual Musical Drama King Schedules “Romeo and Juliet” to Come to Hangzhou in August-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
Annual Musical Drama King Schedules “Romeo and Juliet” to Come to Hangzhou in August-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The annual musical drama king is scheduled to come to Hangzhou in August with “Romeo and Juliet”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12 12:07

The French original musical “Romeo and Juliet” will be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater from August 11th to 13th. While retaining the heritage of classical music, this play boldly incorporates more pop music elements, such as rock style, electro-acoustic instruments, etc. Gérard Presgurvic, the godfather of French music, spent two years of painstaking efforts to complete more than 30 handed down classic songs of “Faroju”, including the soft and tender theme song “Love”, and There is “King of the World” full of youth and unruly. Adapted from the work of the same name by the British writer Shakespeare, the musical “Romeo and Juliet” is affectionately referred to as “Faroju” by fans. It combines luxurious choreography with rich songs and dances, and uses a modern way to reinvigorate the classics. It is not only praised by the media as “the most outstanding French musical”, but also the reason why many musical theater fans fall in love with music. The reason for the play — if you don’t know musicals, you can watch “Faroju”.

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Gao Huarong Editor: Gao Tingting

See also  Tata Martino rejected Riquelme's offer and will not be Boca's coach

You may also like

International Ice Cream Day: in Argentina, lemon dethroned...

Miart, “Crescendo” of art on display

2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival Opening Concert Focuses...

The emotion of Antonio López in Masterchef for...

Peñarol de Mar del Plata won and gave...

Larreta challenges Macri’s leadership in the Juntos internal:...

LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Pixel Graphics Experimental Series Officially...

Court, strike and mobilizations on routes and bridges...

“Resident Evil” animated film “Resident Evil: Death Island”...

International Ice Cream Day: why it is celebrated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy