Beijing time on April 12th, according to a report by well-known basketball reporter Shams, sources revealed that the Hawks are paying attention to Trey Young’s commitment to the team. Trey Young’s team is expected to communicate with the Hawks management and the team later The boss met to discuss the future and direction of the team and Trey Young’s determination to become a leader.

According to previous reports, the Eagles’ management has obtained the permission of the team owner to make adjustments to the lineup, including the trading opportunities for Trey Young.

Regarding this transaction rumor, Trey Young also said: “It may be true or it may be false, who knows… Let it go, I only focus on the task in front of me now, I can’t worry about the rumors from the outside world, It doesn’t matter if it’s true or false.”

This season, Trey Young played 73 games in the regular season, averaging 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Today, the play-offs start, the Eagles challenge the Heat away, the winner will advance to the playoffs, the first round of the playoffs against the Celtics.

