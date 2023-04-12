Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 12, 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro April 12, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2878 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2880 dinars for one euro. The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

