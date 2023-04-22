Christophe Galtier (PSG): “We can’t be satisfied with playing just one period”

Christophe Galtier (coach of Paris Saint-Germain, after the 2-1 victory against Angers) : “As much as I am satisfied with their first period like last Saturday against Lens, but not at all with the second like Saturday. We must not look for reasons, what is certain is that when you are a coach, you cannot be satisfied with playing only one period per match. Is it related to leading the score with a two-goal difference? We have to show another face. We have a problem with consistency in matches, we must continue to want to play, to create chances, to be offensive. In that sense, we cannot be satisfied. I don’t know if that’s enough. We must try to have fun.
“Nothing is done yet, we have a significant gap”
(On Kylian Mbappé) Kylian scores above all for the team, he has this personality and obsession with breaking records. There is this title but there is also the title of top scorer in Ligue 1. He is made like that, a competitor for the team and on a personal level. And when he does not score, he is very grumpy.
(On the title?) Nothing is done yet, we have a significant gap. It’s a long season, but we must insist that the team must be more consistent. »