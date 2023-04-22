Christophe Galtier (PSG): “We can’t be satisfied with playing just one period”

Christophe Galtier (coach of Paris Saint-Germain, after the 2-1 victory against Angers) : “As much as I am satisfied with their first period like last Saturday against Lens, but not at all with the second like Saturday. We must not look for reasons, what is certain is that when you are a coach, you cannot be satisfied with playing only one period per match. Is it related to leading the score with a two-goal difference? We have to show another face. We have a problem with consistency in matches, we must continue to want to play, to create chances, to be offensive. In that sense, we cannot be satisfied. I don’t know if that’s enough. We must try to have fun.